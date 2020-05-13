Next-Generation 911 Industry Report 2020 - COVID-19 Elevates Urgency for Next-Gen 911 Deployments

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation 911 - The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to identify the key NG9-1-1 industry trends, analyze the ecosystem, identify growth opportunities, and quantify the market size and potential.

As the dramatic pace of innovation has transformed consumer behaviors, a game-changing public safety paradigm shift is imminent in the United States.

Next Generation 911 (NG9-1-1) represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging, and catering to, the rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies of citizens. NG9-1-1 introduces a broad array of public safety advancements that will significantly expand emergency communications capabilities and drive growth opportunities for an increasing number of stakeholders.

In contrast to the legacy voice-centric' E9-1-1 network, NG9-1-1 will support a more diverse set of IP-based communications including text, data, photos, and video exchanges that will enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently working closely with key stakeholders in the public safety sector to ensure a seamless and cost-effective transition to NG9-1-1.

COVID-19



The publisher believes the next 12 months will be a critical time period for state and local 9-1-1 administrators to identify and secure the appropriate partners for their NG9-1-1 implementations. The emergence of COVID-19, in particular, has elevated pressure on states and counties that have not yet initiated NG9-1-1 deployments to accelerate roll-outs.

The real possibility of federal funding for NG9-1-1 tied to coronavirus rescue legislation, which places an emphasis on infrastructure projects, has the potential to dramatically accelerate market growth. This study quantifies the growing market opportunity and identifies key market participants at all stages of the value chain driving the U.S. public safety sector forward by accelerating the transition of legacy 9-1-1 to NG9-1-1.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the NG9-1-1 vision and where is the industry in terms of progress?

Who are the key market participants in the NG9-1-1 ecosystem? Where do they reside along the NG9-1-1 value chain?

What are the core components of an i3-compliant NG9-1-1 system? Who are the key vendors that can provide this technology?

How much of the US population is currently covered by closed NG9-1-1 contracts? How will this evolve during the next 5 years?

What is the existing market size and revenue opportunity (2019-2025)?

How large is the Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS) market? How will this grow during the next 5 years?

Which NGCS vendors have the most significant market share?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Critical Success Factors for Growth

2. Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperative - Digital Transformation

The Strategic Imperative and Impact of NG9-1-1

3. NG9-1-1 Growth Environment

Defining NG9-1-1

PSAP at Center of Convergence - NG9-1-1 and Firstnet

NG9-1-1 High-Level Objectives

A Look Back, A Look Forward

Next-Gen 9-1-1 Market Dynamics

NG9-1-1 Ecosystem

NG9-1-1 Ecosystem Discussion

Overview of An I3-Compliant NG9-1-1 System

NG9-1-1 Technical Discussion

NG9-1-1 Growth Drivers

NG9-1-1 Growth Restraints

4. NG9-1-1 Total Market Analysis

NG9-1-1 Market Metrics - Assumptions, Methodology, and Definitions

NG9-1-1 Market Penetration Forecast (2018-2025)

NG9-1-1 Market Penetration Forecast (2019-2025)

NG9-1-1 Penetration Discussion

NG9-1-1 Primary Contract Holders Market Share (YE 2019)

Market Share Discussion - Primary NG9-1-1 Contract Holders (YE 2019)

NG9-1-1 Revenue Opportunity - Assumptions, Methodology, and Definitions

NG9-1-1 Total Revenue Opportunity and Penetration Forecast

NG9-1-1 Revenue Opportunity Discussion

5. Next-Gen Core Services (NGCS)

NG9-1-1 Ecosystem - Spotlight On NGCS

NGCS Market Metrics - Assumptions, Methodology, and Definitions

NGCS Provider Market Revenue Opportunity and Forecast

NGCS Market Metrics Discussion

NGCS Provider Market Share (YE 2019)

ATOS

Comtech

Indigital

Intrado

Synergem

6. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Levers

Cloud-Based Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP)

Command and Control - Integration/Analytics

Covid-19 - Mobile Solutions for Remote Screening

The Last Word - Strategic Action

7. Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

