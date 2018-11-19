Next-Generation 911-The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Public Safety Paradigm Shift Triggers Growth Opportunities for Next-Gen Core Services



Evolving consumer behavior, driven by technology innovation, has created unique challenges for public safety answering points (PSAPs). New technologies have fundamentally changed the way we live, communicate, and interact, ushering in an array of new requirements and opportunities for public safety entities.



In contrast to a legacy voice-centric E9-1-1 network, NG9-1-1 supports a more diverse set of IP-based communications, including text, data, photos, and video exchanges that enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is working closely with key stakeholders in the public safety sector to ensure a seamless and cost-effective transition to NG9-1-1.



There are several core benefits of NG9-1-1.Public safety organizations will benefit from enhanced network capacity and performance from the replacement of circuit-switched networks to IP networks.



Furthermore, NG9-1-1interconnects PSAPs and other agencies in a standards-based way, enabling shared resources, information, and costs including computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management systems (RMS), customer premise equipment (CPE), recording systems, and other applications. Finally, NG9-1-1 introduces an array of innovative features and functionality that will significantly expand public safety capabilities and allow end users to efficiently relay text, data, video and IP-based voice calls in emergency situations.



The entry of large integrators has accelerated progress and reduced complexity of NG9-1-1. The integrator brings together the component sub-systems, including the ESInet, geographic information systems (GIS), next-gen core services (NGCS), and customer premise equipment (CPE), into one functioning system.



In this rapidly evolving environment, PSAPs will be challenged to keep up with the pace of technology innovation and consumer expectations.The public safety sector is obligated to conform.



Replacing legacy systems with new versatile NG9-1-1 solutions is a critical step in the journey towards digital transformation.



The aim of this study is to identify key NG9-1-1 industry trends and analyze the ecosystem, with special attention to Next Gen Core Service (NGCS) providers.



Key Issues Addressed

â€¢ What is the NG9-1-1 vision and where is the industry in terms of progress?

â€¢ Who are the key market participants in the NG9-1-1 ecosystem? Where do they reside within the NG9-1-1 ecosystem?

â€¢ What are the core components of an i3-compliant NG9-1-1 system? Who are they key vendors that can provide this technology?

â€¢ How much of the US population is currently covered by closed ESInet contracts? How will this evolve over the next 5 years?

â€¢ How large is the NGCS market? How will this grow over the next 5 years? Which NGCS vendors have the most significant market share?



