Next-Generation Collaboration Platform Nynja Surpasses 500,000+ Downloads While Adding Exciting New Features to Its Integrated Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nynja, the first integrated SaaS collaboration platform designed to enable work-life balance for teams, remote workers, contractors, and consultants, announced today that it has surpassed a half-million downloads, and nears 200,000 active users. Available on all major platforms (Apple iOS, Android, and desktop browser), Nynja has experienced a tremendous increase in user engagement, as consumers and businesses alike seek better ways to stay connected and collaborate in all areas of their lives.

"We are excited to see how quickly the Nynja platform is being adopted by new users in our increasingly hybrid world. After launching the app in Q3 of last year, we have seen tremendous growth from users looking for solutions to help manage their work-life balance" said JR Guerrieri CEO of Nynja. "What's behind our rapid growth are unique features that simplify and de-stress the work environment in today's rapidly changing workforce, by integrating the tools used on a daily basis. Additionally, we were surprised to see that these tools are being used to enable easier connections and communication in our user's personal lives, not just their professional ones."

Some of the most popular features have been Nynja's Auto-Start Conferences, which automatically dials all participants, starting meetings on-time, every time. This conference feature also enables users to add new participants to the call immediately by auto-calling their mobile or landline, without the need to send links or even register for the Nynja platform. Also, Chat Manager allows users to simultaneously participate in multiple private and group chats, and multiple live conferences, all in real-time. Finally, our in-app Translator removes communication barriers on any Nynja Chat in over 100 languages.

Nynja is excited to announce several new features for Q1 that have been requested by our users. These include:

Hosted Webinars, which will allow users to host large-scale synchronized streaming events on major streaming services, including YouTube, Facebook Live, and Twitch, as well as any other service that supports MPEG streaming, RTMP/RTSP, and WebRTC.

Community and Interest Groups will provide the ability to search and join public groups, get information about tech, life, and leisure, as well as collaborate on ideas and find solutions across Nynja's online community.

The Nynja Wallet is a decentralized Crypto wallet and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) system that enables users to make seamless and secure payments around the globe using Nynja's well established Nynja Token, or any ERC 20 digital currency (Ethereum, USDT, etc.).

More details will be released on these game-changing features as they are implemented.

About Nynja

Nynja is an integrated collaboration and communications platform that enables better work-life balance for teams, remote workers, contractors, and consultants, making it easier to stay connected to colleagues, friends, and family. Nynja's commitment to data integrity is both SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant, and features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images, and files. Sign up today for a free 30-day trial at GoNynja.com.

