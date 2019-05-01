Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Markets, 2030
May 01, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of therapeutic contact lenses, drug-eluting contact lenses, diagnostic / monitoring contact lenses and visual prostheses. The study lays emphasis on the novel products and technologies that are being developed for the treatment of ocular disorders, which generally cause severe visual impairment or blindness.
One of the key objectives of the report was to determine the existing market size and develop estimates of future growth opportunities for next-generation contact lenses and visual prostheses. Based on parameters, such as the target patient population, price of the lenses and the likely adoption rates, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030.
The report also features a detailed segmentation of the present and anticipated future opportunity based on [A] type of product (contact lenses and visual prostheses) [B] purpose of development of contact lenses (therapeutic, drug delivery and diagnosis / monitoring) [C] key disease indications (glaucoma, diabetes, AMD, retinitis pigmentosa and others) and [D] geography (North America, EU5 and Asia-Pacific).
In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. An Overview of Contact Lenses
3.2.1. Evolution of Contact Lenses
3.2.2. Applications of Contact Lenses
3.2.3. Types of Contact Lenses
3.2.4. Classification of Contact Lenses
3.2.4.1. Therapeutic Contact Lenses
3.2.4.2. Drug-Eluting Contact Lenses
3.2.4.2.1. Mechanism of Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses
3.2.4.2.2. Techniques for Developing Drug-Eluting Contact Lenses
3.2.4.3. Diagnostic / Monitoring Contact Lenses
3.2.4.3.1. Working of Diagnostic / Monitoring Contact Lenses
3.4. Visual Prostheses
3.4.1. Architecture of a Bionic Eye
3.4.2. Working of a Bionic Eye
3.5. Key Therapeutic Indications
3.6. Prevalent Trends and Future Perspectives
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Distribution by Type of Developer
4.2.2. Distribution by Location of Headquarters of Developers
4.2.3. Distribution by Status of Development
4.2.4. Distribution by Target Indication
4.2.5. Distribution by Type of Product
4.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Therapeutic Lenses
4.4. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Drug-Eluting Lenses
4.5. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Diagnostic / Monitoring Lenses
4.6. Visual Prostheses: Overall Market Landscape
4.6.1. Distribution by Type of Developer
4.6.2. Distribution by Location of Headquarters of Developers
4.6.3. Distribution by Status of Development
4.6.4. Distribution by Target Indication
4.6.5. Distribution by Implant Site
4.7 Geographical Distribution of Stakeholder Players and KOLs
5. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. An Overview of Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns
5.3. Channels Adopted by Industry Players for Promotional Campaigns
5.3.1. Product Website Analysis
5.3.2. Product Brochure Analysis
5.3.3. Product User Manual Analysis
5.4. ChromaGen: Promotional Analysis
5.5. CUSTOMFLEX ARTIFICIALIRIS: Promotional Analysis
5.6. EYEMATE: Promotional Analysis
5.7. Hyper-CL: Promotional Analysis
5.8. Implantable Miniature Telescope: Promotional Analysis
5.9. SENSIMED Triggerfish: Promotional Analysis
6. TECHNOLOGY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Novel Technologies
6.3. EyePrintPRO
6.4. Interscatter Communication Technology
6.5. Leo Lens Technology
6.6. Nanowafer Technology
6.7. The Diamond Eye Technology
7. PATENT ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Analysis
7.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year
7.3.2. Analysis by Geographical Location
7.3.3. Analysis by CPC Classification
7.3.4. Emerging Focus Areas
7.3.5. Leading Industry Players by Number of Patents
7.3.6. Leading Non-Industry Players by Number of Patents
7.4. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Benchmarking Analysis (Industry Players)
7.4.1. Analysis by CPC Classification
7.4.2. Analysis by Geography
7.5. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Benchmarking Analysis (Non-Industry Players)
7.5.1. Analysis by CPC Classification
7.5.2. Analysis by Geography
7.6. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Valuation Analysis
8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Partnership
8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Organization
8.3.3. Analysis by Area of Application
8.3.4. Analysis by Target Indication
8.3.5. Regional Analysis
8.3.5.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
9. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Trends on Twitter
9.2.1. Social Media Analysis: Trending Words / Phrases Related to Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses on Twitter
9.2.2. Social Media Analysis: Most Prolific Authors on Twitter
10. KOL ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Methodology
10.3. Principal Investigators / Sub-Investigators / Study Directors Involved in Clinical Trials
10.3.1. Geographical Distribution
10.4. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders
10.5. KOL Benchmarking: Roots Analysis versus Third Party Scoring
10.6. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders
10.6.1. Profile: KOL A (Wills Eye Hospital)
10.6.2. Profile: KOL B (Retina Foundation of the Southwest)
10.6.3. Profile: KOL C (Rabin Medical Center)
10.6.4. Profile: KOL D (University of Oxford)
10.6.5. Profile: KOL E (New York Eye and Ear Infirmary)
10.6.6. Profile: KOL F (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center)
11. MARKET SIZING AND FORECAST
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Forecast Methodology
11.3. Overall Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030
11.3.1. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market: Distribution by Type of Product, 2019-2030
11.3.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market: Distribution by Type of Indications, 2019-2030
11.3.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market: Regional Distribution, 2019-2030
12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. EyeYon Medical
12.2.1. Interview Transcript: Michal Shavit, Head of Sales and Marketing
12.3. OcuMedic
12.3.1. Interview Transcript: Mark E. Byrne, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer
12.4. Leo Lens Technology
12.4.1. Interview Transcript: Praful Doshi, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer
13. CONCLUSION
13.1. Advances in Ophthalmic Lens Technologies have Enabled the Development of Contact Lenses for Therapeutic, Bandage and Diagnostic Use
13.2. The Competitive Landscape Features a Mix of Industry and Academic Players; Majority of Stakeholder are based in the US
13.3. Rising Interest in this Domain is Evident from Increasing Social Media Chatter and the Partnership Activity
13.4. Technology Developers are Spearheading the Innovation, and Making Substantial Contributions to the Intellectual Capital in this Field
13.5. Driven by Anticipated Growth in Target Population, Coupled to the Ongoing Innovation, the Market is Likely to Witness Steady Growth over the Next Decade
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
- [W] Eye Clinic
- Aachen University Hospital
- Abbott Medical Optics
- Alcon
- Alden Optical
- Alfred Hospital
- Allergan
- Applied Genetic Technologies
- Assaf Harofeh Medical Center
- Associated Eye Care
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Bionic Sight
- Bionic Vision Technologies
- Bionics Institute
- Boston Children's Hospital
- California Institute of Technology
- China Pharmaceutical University
- ChromaGen Vision
- Civil Aviation University of China
- Cleveland Clinic
- Clinic Saint Jean
- Cornea Consultants of Texas
- Dry Eye Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania
- Duke University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Eye Associates of New Mexico
- Eye Care of San Diego
- Eye Clinic Wittenbergplatz
- Eye Physicians of Long Beach
- Eye Specialty Group
- EyeGate Pharma
- EyePrint Prosthetics
- EyeYon Medical
- Fortis Memorial Research Institute
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- Ghent University
- Grey Innovation
- Harvard Medical School
- Hospital Dresden-Friedrichstadt
- HumanOptics
- imec
- Implandata Ophthalmic Products
- Institute of Ocular Microsurgery
- Interojo
- Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz
- Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute
- Johnson & Johnson
- K N Toosi University of Technology
- Karlsruhe Municipal Hospital
- King's College Hospital
- Kish Healthcare Biotechnologies
- Klinikum rechts der Isar
- Knappschaftsklinikum Saar
- Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
- Korea Institute of Science and Technology
- Kyungpook National University
- Leo Lens
- LG Innotek
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Mayo Clinic
- Medella Health
- Mercy Clinic Eye Specialists
- Mid Atlantic Retina
- Minifab
- Minnesota Eye Consultants
- Monash University
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- Nano Retina
- Nanovision Biosciences
- Nanyang Technological University
- Nara Institute of Science and Technology
- National Vision Research Institute
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- NIDEK
- NJRetina
- Northwestern University
- Novartis
- OcuMedic
- OPHTEC
- Orange County Retina
- Oregon State University
- Osaka University
- PHI BioMed
- Pixium Vision
- Pohang University of Science and Technology
- Poitiers University Hospital
- Poznan University of Medical Sciences
- Purdue University
- Queen's University Belfast
- Quinze-Vingts National Ophthalmology Hospital
- Rabin Medical Center
- Retina Consultants of Hawaii
- Retina Foundation of the Southwest
- Retina Implant
- Retinal Consultants of Arizona
- Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital
- Sanglah General Hospital
- Sarasota Retina Institute
- Second Sight
- SEED
- Semmelweis University
- SENSIMED
- Seoul National University
- Sight Sciences
- Sightbox
- Southeast University
- St Paul's Eye Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
- The University of Hong Kong
- Transitions Optical
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Udayana University
- Uka Tarsadia University
- Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
- UltraVision CLPL
- University Hospital of Wrzburg
- University Health Network
- University Hospital Center of Bordeaux
- University Hospital Leipzig
- University Hospital Tuebingen
- University Hospital Zurich
- University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf
- University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein
- University of Bern
- University of Birmingham
- University of California
- University of Cologne
- University of Colorado
- University of Florida
- University of Houston
- University of Illinois
- University of Liverpool
- University of Maryland
- University of Melbourne
- University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
- University of Minnesota
- University of North Carolina
- University of Oxford
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Sydney
- University of Texas
- University of Washington
- University of Waterloo
- Verily Life Sciences
- Veristat
- VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies
- Wenzhou Medical College
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1nz6l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article