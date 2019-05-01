Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Markets, 2030

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of therapeutic contact lenses, drug-eluting contact lenses, diagnostic / monitoring contact lenses and visual prostheses. The study lays emphasis on the novel products and technologies that are being developed for the treatment of ocular disorders, which generally cause severe visual impairment or blindness.

One of the key objectives of the report was to determine the existing market size and develop estimates of future growth opportunities for next-generation contact lenses and visual prostheses. Based on parameters, such as the target patient population, price of the lenses and the likely adoption rates, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030.

The report also features a detailed segmentation of the present and anticipated future opportunity based on [A] type of product (contact lenses and visual prostheses) [B] purpose of development of contact lenses (therapeutic, drug delivery and diagnosis / monitoring) [C] key disease indications (glaucoma, diabetes, AMD, retinitis pigmentosa and others) and [D] geography (North America, EU5 and Asia-Pacific).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. An Overview of Contact Lenses

3.2.1. Evolution of Contact Lenses

3.2.2. Applications of Contact Lenses

3.2.3. Types of Contact Lenses

3.2.4. Classification of Contact Lenses

3.2.4.1. Therapeutic Contact Lenses

3.2.4.2. Drug-Eluting Contact Lenses

3.2.4.2.1. Mechanism of Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses

3.2.4.2.2. Techniques for Developing Drug-Eluting Contact Lenses

3.2.4.3. Diagnostic / Monitoring Contact Lenses

3.2.4.3.1. Working of Diagnostic / Monitoring Contact Lenses

3.4. Visual Prostheses

3.4.1. Architecture of a Bionic Eye

3.4.2. Working of a Bionic Eye

3.5. Key Therapeutic Indications

3.6. Prevalent Trends and Future Perspectives



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Distribution by Type of Developer

4.2.2. Distribution by Location of Headquarters of Developers

4.2.3. Distribution by Status of Development

4.2.4. Distribution by Target Indication

4.2.5. Distribution by Type of Product

4.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Therapeutic Lenses

4.4. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Drug-Eluting Lenses

4.5. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Diagnostic / Monitoring Lenses

4.6. Visual Prostheses: Overall Market Landscape

4.6.1. Distribution by Type of Developer

4.6.2. Distribution by Location of Headquarters of Developers

4.6.3. Distribution by Status of Development

4.6.4. Distribution by Target Indication

4.6.5. Distribution by Implant Site

4.7 Geographical Distribution of Stakeholder Players and KOLs



5. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. An Overview of Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

5.3. Channels Adopted by Industry Players for Promotional Campaigns

5.3.1. Product Website Analysis

5.3.2. Product Brochure Analysis

5.3.3. Product User Manual Analysis

5.4. ChromaGen: Promotional Analysis

5.5. CUSTOMFLEX ARTIFICIALIRIS: Promotional Analysis

5.6. EYEMATE: Promotional Analysis

5.7. Hyper-CL: Promotional Analysis

5.8. Implantable Miniature Telescope: Promotional Analysis

5.9. SENSIMED Triggerfish: Promotional Analysis



6. TECHNOLOGY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses: Novel Technologies

6.3. EyePrintPRO

6.4. Interscatter Communication Technology

6.5. Leo Lens Technology

6.6. Nanowafer Technology

6.7. The Diamond Eye Technology



7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

7.3.2. Analysis by Geographical Location

7.3.3. Analysis by CPC Classification

7.3.4. Emerging Focus Areas

7.3.5. Leading Industry Players by Number of Patents

7.3.6. Leading Non-Industry Players by Number of Patents

7.4. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Benchmarking Analysis (Industry Players)

7.4.1. Analysis by CPC Classification

7.4.2. Analysis by Geography

7.5. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Benchmarking Analysis (Non-Industry Players)

7.5.1. Analysis by CPC Classification

7.5.2. Analysis by Geography

7.6. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Valuation Analysis



8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Organization

8.3.3. Analysis by Area of Application

8.3.4. Analysis by Target Indication

8.3.5. Regional Analysis

8.3.5.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



9. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Trends on Twitter

9.2.1. Social Media Analysis: Trending Words / Phrases Related to Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses on Twitter

9.2.2. Social Media Analysis: Most Prolific Authors on Twitter



10. KOL ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Methodology

10.3. Principal Investigators / Sub-Investigators / Study Directors Involved in Clinical Trials

10.3.1. Geographical Distribution

10.4. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

10.5. KOL Benchmarking: Roots Analysis versus Third Party Scoring

10.6. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

10.6.1. Profile: KOL A (Wills Eye Hospital)

10.6.2. Profile: KOL B (Retina Foundation of the Southwest)

10.6.3. Profile: KOL C (Rabin Medical Center)

10.6.4. Profile: KOL D (University of Oxford)

10.6.5. Profile: KOL E (New York Eye and Ear Infirmary)

10.6.6. Profile: KOL F (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center)



11. MARKET SIZING AND FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology

11.3. Overall Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030

11.3.1. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market: Distribution by Type of Product, 2019-2030

11.3.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market: Distribution by Type of Indications, 2019-2030

11.3.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market: Regional Distribution, 2019-2030



12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. EyeYon Medical

12.2.1. Interview Transcript: Michal Shavit, Head of Sales and Marketing

12.3. OcuMedic

12.3.1. Interview Transcript: Mark E. Byrne, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer

12.4. Leo Lens Technology

12.4.1. Interview Transcript: Praful Doshi, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer



13. CONCLUSION

13.1. Advances in Ophthalmic Lens Technologies have Enabled the Development of Contact Lenses for Therapeutic, Bandage and Diagnostic Use

13.2. The Competitive Landscape Features a Mix of Industry and Academic Players; Majority of Stakeholder are based in the US

13.3. Rising Interest in this Domain is Evident from Increasing Social Media Chatter and the Partnership Activity

13.4. Technology Developers are Spearheading the Innovation, and Making Substantial Contributions to the Intellectual Capital in this Field

13.5. Driven by Anticipated Growth in Target Population, Coupled to the Ongoing Innovation, the Market is Likely to Witness Steady Growth over the Next Decade



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

