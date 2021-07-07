Next Generation Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes Released

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL products, support, and training — announces the release of the next generation of its Kubernetes native PostgreSQL offering, Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes . Powered by PGO , the open source Postgres Operator from Crunchy Data, Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.0 provides a fully declarative workflow for creating automatically managed, production-ready Postgres clusters in Kubernetes compatible with GitOps workflows and is trusted by organizations like SAS Institute, IBM, SIX Digital Exchange (SDX, the Switzerland Financial Exchange), Avaya, Cognite, Deloitte Digital NZ, MotoRefi, and the Swiss Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication (FOITT).

Kubernetes Native Postgres

Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.0 builds on the latest features from Kubernetes to automatically manage Postgres infrastructure through a declarative user experience. Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.0 provides advanced resiliency and healing mechanisms to ensure key components are always available and rebuilt as needed, and eliminates single-points-of-failure for managing critical PostgreSQL functions, such as high availability, backups, and monitoring.

Fully Declarative. Describe how and where to deploy Postgres clusters with desired customizations.

Describe how and where to deploy Postgres clusters with desired customizations. GitOps Ready. Fully supports standard Kubernetes deployment tools such as Helm, Kustomize, and OLM, and can be deployed readily within a CI/CD pipeline.

Fully supports standard Kubernetes deployment tools such as Helm, Kustomize, and OLM, and can be deployed readily within a CI/CD pipeline. Easy to Get Started. Simple to connect applications to an open source Postgres database on Kubernetes leveraging best practices for infrastructure as code.

Simple to connect applications to an open source Postgres database on Kubernetes leveraging best practices for infrastructure as code. Easy to Upgrade. Perform maintenance operations such as software version updates or resource resizing with zero downtime. Seamlessly upgrade Operator software alongside the fast-moving Kubernetes ecosystem.

Perform maintenance operations such as software version updates or resource resizing with zero downtime. Seamlessly upgrade Operator software alongside the fast-moving Kubernetes ecosystem. Production Grade. Trusted by leaders in Kubernetes for production ready Postgres for its turnkey methods for setting up essential features including high availability, disaster recovery, monitoring, and security.

Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes is built to conveniently support cloud native Postgres workloads. Built from many years of running Postgres on Kubernetes in mission-critical environments, Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes provides the essential features for production Postgres:

High Availability . Consensus-based and scalable across multiple Kubernetes clusters enables flexible "always on" architectures.

. Consensus-based and scalable across multiple Kubernetes clusters enables flexible "always on" architectures. Disaster Recovery . Manage backups from zero to many terabytes. Multiple choices of storage available: Kubernetes-native, S3, GCS, Azure.

. Manage backups from zero to many terabytes. Multiple choices of storage available: Kubernetes-native, S3, GCS, Azure. Monitoring . Kubernetes-specific Postgres insights and alerts to spot problems before they occur.

. Kubernetes-specific Postgres insights and alerts to spot problems before they occur. Security . Unprivileged, locked-down containers with TLS enabled by default, coupled with secure credential management.

. Unprivileged, locked-down containers with TLS enabled by default, coupled with secure credential management. Performance . Scale and tune database settings to meet workload demands.

. Scale and tune database settings to meet workload demands. Convenience. Easy customizations, cloning data and connection pooling make it simpler to maintain applications.

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source, object-relational database system with more than 25 years of active development and a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness.

Availability

Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.0 is available for immediate download in the Crunchy Data Customer Portal and the Crunchy Data Developer Portal . The source code for PGO , the Postgres Operator from Crunchy Data is available on GitHub .

Webcast

Learn more about Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.0 at the " Crunch & Learn: Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.0 " webinar on July 28, 2021 at 12:00pm EDT. Register for the webinar here or at the URL below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8316230959251/WN_QjfBPNsaRlKDysGGBPjnSQ

Supporting Quotes

"Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes 5.0 is a major step forward for running trusted open source Postgres on cloud-native platforms like Kubernetes with turnkey, production ready Postgres. Application developers love to build around Postgres due to its robust feature set. Crunchy Postgres for Kubernetes allows them to declaratively use Postgres at all stages of their release pipeline deployed with best practices for security and reliability, so developers can focus on their application."

Paul Laurence

President, Crunchy Data

"The Swiss Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication (FOITT) acts as an internal ICT (Information and Communications Technology) service provider for the Swiss Government. As part of its PaaS (Platform as a Service) environment on Kubernetes, PostgreSQL has been set as the new strategic relational database and sets a strong focus on open source technologies. Using Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes allows us and our customers to order databases in self-service mode, enables rapid development cycles and substantially shortened deployment times. The SwissCovid app and the FOPH (Federal Office of Public Health) Cancer Registration Software, for example, make use of the PostgreSQL service."

David Jörg

Postgres Product Owner

Swiss Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication (FOITT)

"Crunchy Data has been a true partner to SAS. We have very specific needs from the Postgres Operator suite to achieve our desired customer experience. Crunchy Data has demonstrated a real commitment to work with us to meet these expectations. Overall, Crunchy Data has done an outstanding job in engineering, evolving, and supporting the PostgreSQL Operator, which in turn allows us to best serve our customers."

Bob Pacheco

R&D Manager of Software Development, SAS Institute

"With Crunchy Data's Postgres Operator for Kubernetes, our API Connect customers can deploy highly available solutions with the confidence that their data is handled via enterprise-grade operations, and with the freedom of choice to deploy anywhere in order to make the best decision for their organization. We are grateful for the outstanding synergies and development collaboration between our team and Crunchy Data."

Tony Curcio

Director, IBM Integration, IBM

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is also a provider of cloud native PostgreSQL – producing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

SOURCE Crunchy Data

Related Links

https://www.crunchydata.com

