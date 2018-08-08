NEXT GENERATION ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGIES (EST) MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028

NEW YORK, August 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative PHS), Advanced Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (AA-CAES), Isothermal CAES & LAES), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (SMES), Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries) & Thermal Technologies for Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Integration







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401823







Report Details



The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global next-generation energy storage technologies market. Visiongain estimates that this market will reach a capacity of 1,674 MW IN 2018.



Now: "Evaluating Energy Storage for Summer Grid Resiliency". This is an example of a headline coming out of Eos Energy storage that you need to know about as this company looks to expand its next-generation grid scale energy storage technology - but more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?







How this report will benefit you



This report contains objective market forecasts using a number of inputs and market research as well as general overviews of the technologies that are up and coming in the storage sector.



In this brand-new report, you find over 250 in-depth tables and figures as well as three exclusive interviews with market leading companies Younicos, Eos Energy Storage and EGP North America.



The 242-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global next-generation energy storage market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.



By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.







Report Scope



• Global Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2018-2028



• Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Capacity Forecasts (MW) From 2018-2028



• Mechanical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028



• Chemical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028



• Electrical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028



• Electrochemical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028



• Thermal Technologies Forecast 2018-2028



• Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2018-2028 Covering



• Europe Forecast 2018-2028



• North-America Forecast 2018-2028



• China and Japan Forecast 2018-2028



• Rest of the World Forecast 2018-2028



• Profile Of 10 Leading Companies In The Next-Generation Energy Storage Sector



• Johnson Controls



• LG Chem Ltd.



• Duke Energy Corporation



• NextEra Energy Inc.



• Edison International



• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• BYD Co. Ltd.



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• ABB Group



• 3 interviews with key opinion leaders



• Philippe Bouchard – Eos Energy Storage



• Philip Hiersemenzel – Younicos



• Krista Barnaby – EGP North America







How will you benefit from this report?



• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind



• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data



• Learn how to exploit new technological trends



• Realise your company's full potential within the market



• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships







Who should read this report?



• Anyone within the energy storage or transmission and distribution markets.



• Renewable energy companies



• Utilities



• Battery manufacturers



• R&D staff



• Technologists



• Research scientists



• Business development managers



• Marketing managers



• Market analysts



• Consultants



• Suppliers



• Investors



• Banks



• Government agencies



• Industry associations



• Contractors







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401823







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

