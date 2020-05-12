Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for 0.6 million deaths in 2019, in the US alone. The World Health Organization has estimated the number of new cancer cases to rise by 70% over the next 20 years, across the globe. Conventional treatment options, such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy, are still considered as the current standard of care. However, their efficacy is severely limited, especially when it comes to treating late-stage cancers. Moreover, the non-specific and highly toxic nature of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, are known to have a significant adverse impact on patients' quality of life. There are several targeted anti-cancer therapies that are available in the market and many are presently under development. Of these, immune checkpoint therapies have shown a lot of promise as viable and potent treatment options, capable of preventing tumor cells from evading immune surveillance. In 2011, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy® (ipilimumab), an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, became the first FDA approved immune checkpoint inhibitor which was designed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. Yervoy®, along with other first generation immune checkpoint inhibitors (targeting PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4), soon demonstrated the ability to substantially prolong the lives of patients suffering from advanced stage tumors. However, despite the success of PD 1 / PD-L1 inhibitor drugs, there was a notable amount of resistance to treatment reported in certain groups of patients, which compromised the therapeutic potential of this relatively novel class of therapeutics.







Over the years, significant strides have been made in immune checkpoint modulation research, revealing several inhibitory (LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, VISTA and B7-H3) and stimulatory receptors (OX40, ICOS, GITR, 4-1BB and CD40), which are now being exploited for development of next generation immune checkpoint-based therapies. Moreover, clinical studies of combinatorial immune checkpoint blockade / co-stimulation, involving the newly identified checkpoints and known immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies, have demonstrated the potential to further augment therapeutic benefits. It is worth highlighting that these molecules have also shown to be capable of regulating immune tolerance and preventing / treating autoimmune disorders. Therefore, backed by promising clinical results and expanding applicability of therapies being investigated in late stages of development, the immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.



The "Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, including information on drug developer(s), phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, target immune checkpoints, their respective mechanisms of action (inhibitory or stimulatory), type of therapeutic modality used (monoclonal antibody, antibody fragment, small molecule and others), route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous, oral and others), target disease indication, target therapeutic area and type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both).

• A detailed analysis of more than 590 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, phase of development, study design, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus, type of target, target indication(s), target therapeutic area(s), enrolled patients population and regional distribution.

• Detailed profiles of developers of next generation immune checkpoint modulators (shortlisted on the basis of the number of pipeline products), featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio and recent collaborations. In addition, each profile includes an informed future outlook.

• An in-depth analysis of more than 490 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in next generation immune checkpoint therapy-related projects, in the period between 2016 and 2019 (till November), including analysis based on important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administration institute center, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, grant mechanism, popular target immune checkpoints, responsible study section, focus area, prominent program officers, and type of recipient organizations. It also features a detailed analysis based on the types of target immune checkpoints and therapeutic areas, along with a multivariate grant attractiveness analysis based on parameters, such as grant amount, support period, type of grant application and number of disease indications under investigation.

• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements (specific to affiliated technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, manufacturing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing and service agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

• An insightful competitiveness analysis of biological targets, featuring a [A] three-dimensional bubble representation that highlights the targets that are being evaluated for next generation immune checkpoint therapy development, taking into consideration the number of lead molecules based on a particular target, phase of development of candidate therapies, number of grants and number of publications [B] a five-dimensional spider-web analysis, highlighting the most popular immune checkpoint targets.

• An analysis of the big biopharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a heat map based on parameters, such as number of therapies under development, target disease indications, partnership activity and target portfolio.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of next generation checkpoint modulator therapies and their likely selling price, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different target indications (colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, melanoma, myeloma, neuroblastoma, primary Sjögren's syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus / lupus nephritis) [B] key immune checkpoint targets (B7-H3, CD38, CD40, CD47 and ICOS [C] mechanisms of action (inhibitory and costimulatory), [D] therapeutic modalities used (antibody fragment, monoclonal antibody and small molecule), [E] type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both), [F] route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous and intracerebroventricular) and [G] key geographical regions (US, EU5, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been gathered via primary and secondary research. For most of our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the state of the market for next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators, in the short-midterm and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of cancer immunotherapy, highlighting important means of classification, focusing on next generation immune checkpoint modulators, including inhibitors and stimulators. The chapter lays emphasis on the role of immune checkpoints in cancer immunotherapy, including details on the various types of immune checkpoint targets, and their respective mechanisms of action. Further, it includes a discussion on the various challenges related to this class of therapeutics and highlights certain future perspectives.



Chapter 4 includes information on more than 300 molecules that are currently under development for the treatment of various cancer indications. It features a comprehensive analysis of pipeline molecules, highlighting, phase of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, target immune checkpoint, mechanism of action (inhibitory or stimulatory, type of therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, antibody fragment, small molecule and others), route of administration, target therapeutic area(s), type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both). In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developer(s), highlighting year of their establishment, location of headquarters and employee strength.



Chapter 5 includes detailed pipeline analysis of the therapies being developed for CD47. The chapter features an analysis of the pipeline molecules on the basis of phase of development, therapeutic modality, route of administration, target disease indication, type of therapy and information on their therapy developers and highlighting leading developers.



Chapter 6 includes detailed pipeline analysis of the therapies being developed for 4-1BB. It features an analysis of the pipeline molecules on the basis of phase of development, therapeutic modality, route of administration, target disease indication, type of therapy and information on their therapy developers and highlighting leading developers.



Chapter 7 provides a detailed analysis of more than 590 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various next generation immune checkpoint therapies, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, phase of development, study design, leading industry sponsors (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, type of target immune checkpoint, target indication(s), key interventions, target therapeutic area(s), enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of some of the leading stakeholders in this field (shortlisted based on number of pipeline products). Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent collaborations and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of more than 490 grants that were awarded to research institutes engaged in next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators related projects, in the period between 2016 and 2019 (till November) based on the important parameters associated with grants, such as the year of grant award, amount awarded, administration institute center, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, grant mechanism, popular target immune checkpoints, responsible study section, focus area, prominent program officers, and type of recipient organizations. It also features a detailed analysis based on the types of target immune checkpoint, and therapeutic areas, along with a multivariate grant attractiveness analysis based on parameters, such as amount awarded, support period, type of grant application and number of disease indications under investigation.



Chapter 10 features an elaborate analysis and discussion on the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, since 2017. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely acquisitions, licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research agreements, and other agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. It also includes a schematic representation that showcases the companies that have established the maximum number of alliances, highlighting most popular target immune checkpoint, and target disease indications.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful target competitiveness analysis, featuring a [A] three-dimensional bubble representation, highlighting the targets that are being evaluated for therapy development, taking into consideration the number of lead molecules based on a particular target, phase of development of candidate therapies, number of publications and number of grants and [B] a five-dimensional spider-web analysis, highlighting the most popular biological targets based on a number of relevant parameters.



Chapter 12 features an analysis on 14 big pharma companies, highlighting the key focus areas of these players across various parameters, such as products' stage of development, type of business model for the product under investigation, type of target immune checkpoint and target disease indications.



Chapter 13 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators therapies till the year 2030. We have provided inputs on the likely distribution of the opportunity based on different target disease indications (colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, melanoma, myeloma, neuroblastoma, primary Sjögren's syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus / lupus nephritis), targets immune checkpoints (B7-H3, CD38, CD40, CD47 and ICOS), type of therapeutic modality (antibody fragment, monoclonal antibody and small molecule), routes of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous and intracerebroventricular) and key geographical regions (US, EU5, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



Chapter 14 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the next generation inhibitors and stimulators industry.



Chapter 15 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



