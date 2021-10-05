Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation to Host Inaugural Film Awards Gala in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Generation Indie Film Awards is proud to announce the winners, finalists, and honorees of its inaugural film awards. The awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally, American Vandal, The Act) and held at Loews Hotel in Hollywood on Saturday, October 9, with an after party at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Attendees include program winners, finalists, honorees, and their guests; program judges; industry partners and sponsors from world-leading film companies; and press representatives. The 2021 Prize Package winner, winning the overall Best Short Film category is: The Present, directed by Farah Nabulsi. The Present was a nominee in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 2021 Academy Awards and won a BAFTA for Best British Short Film in 2021.

Next Generation Indie Film Awards partnered with industry-leading film companies to put together a Prize Package for the winner of the 2021 Best Short Film category. This package contains over $125,000 worth of credits towards film services and rentals aimed to support the winning filmmaker in creating their next passion project in Los Angeles. The Prize Package includes credits towards production rentals from Quixote, software from Final Draft, a camera package from Keslow Camera, post-production services from Sugar Studios LA, a screening at the American Film Market, and more.

Next Generation Indie Film Awards is thrilled to name four-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is the New Black) as its 2021 Indie Darling Award Winner - an honorary award recognizing a trailblazing artist making outstanding contributions in film and television. Lyonne is a gifted creator who continues to push boundaries as a producer, actor, writer, and director after more than three decades in the industry. Breakthrough filmmaker Elegance Bratton (My House, Pier Kids) will be awarded the organization's Indie Impact Award.

Next Generation Indie Film Awards is a not-for-profit organization whose team includes Academy Award and Emmy winning filmmakers and actors, and film industry leaders from around the globe. The organization was created by the founders of Next Generation Indie Book Awards – the largest international awards program for independent authors and publishers. Next Generation Indie Film Awards is devoted to supporting filmmakers through its annual awards and other programs. It endeavors to assist filmmakers at any stage of the filmmaking process in reaching an audience, and aims to advance filmmakers' careers through services, education, and resources.

Next Generation Indie Film Awards is now accepting submissions for its 2022 awards program. For more information or to submit work, visit www.indiefilmawards.co.

