Next-generation Kia Carnival to debut this summer

The new model builds on its predecessors' heritage in the mid-sized MPV segment, following more than two million Carnival sales worldwide since the first generation launched in 1998. With a stronger, more stylish presence, futuristic new details and an SUV-inspired design, Kia designers have even dubbed the new model a 'Grand Utility Vehicle'.

At the front, the Carnival's confident new face seamlessly integrates high-tech headlamps with Kia's iconic 'tiger-nose' grille. Kia's designers call this 'symphonic architecture', with the design of the front bringing together a range of detailed, technical features which create a sense of harmony and structural energy.

From the side, a bold character line runs the length of the car, linking the front and rear lamps, with its glasshouse characterized by a new chrome fin which extends to surround the rear.

The new Kia Carnival is due on-sale in Korea in the third quarter of 2020, with global sales in many of Kia's markets to follow thereafter. Kia will release new images and more details about the fourth-generation Carnival soon.

