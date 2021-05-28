Next-Generation Social Justice Leaders Aspire to Achieve Equitable Health and Well-Being for All

DALLAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In appreciation of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the American Heart Association, the leading global voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, is honoring its EmPOWERED to Serve Scholars of Asian American and Pacific Islander decent. These students are next-generation social justice leaders who are committed to ensuring equitable health and well-being for all.

Ngoc Vuong, American Heart Association 2020 EmPOWERED to Serve Scholars

The EmPOWERED to Serve Scholars initiative awards grants to students who are focused on health impact annually, empowering them to become agents of change in their communities. The competition is open to first-year college students, sophomores and juniors who are actively addressing social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, safe housing, job opportunities and access to health care.

"In order to achieve health equity, we know it is essential that the people who are delivering science, research and medicine are diversely represented," said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. "We are proud to celebrate EmPOWERED to Serve Scholars and applicants from all backgrounds and remain committed to expanding learning experiences and research opportunities for underrepresented racial and ethnic groups."

The following AAPI students were named EmPOWERED to Serve Scholars in 2020:

Denise Nguyen , a junior studying public health at California State University, Northridge , is working to improve food insecurity on college campuses and turning adversity into opportunity. Learn more about her efforts here.

, a junior studying public health at , is working to improve food insecurity on college campuses and turning adversity into opportunity. Learn more about her efforts here. Lady Dorothy Eli , a freshman studying public health and speech, language and hearing sciences at the University of Arizona , is on a mission to solve food insecurity and poverty - giving people a chance at their best life. Learn more about her efforts here.

, a freshman studying public health and speech, language and hearing sciences at the , is on a mission to solve food insecurity and poverty - giving people a chance at their best life. Learn more about her efforts here. Ngoc Vuong , a junior studying psychology with concentrations in public health and economics at Wichita State University , has a firm resolve to address the impact of mental health issues on society. Learn more about his efforts here.

The American Heart Association featured EmPOWERED to Serve Scholars in the EmPOWERED to Serve Health Justice Roundtable where they addressed racial and health justice. The scholars led the discussion and shared how attendees can be changemakers in their communities.

The 2021 EmPOWERED Scholars application period will open in late August 2021.To apply, students must submit a resume, letter of recommendation and a personal 60-second video about what health equity means to them and how they have made a sustainable, positive impact on the health of their community or the health of the community where their college/university is located.

For more information, visit the EmPOWERED to Serve Scholars site.

