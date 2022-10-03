Next-generation Supply Chain Resilience from SiliconExpert to Debut at Electronica 2022

This year at Electronica 2022, SiliconExpert, a leader in electronic component intelligence and supply chain solutions, will be debuting its next-generation Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) module and unique insights within their brand-new Open Market module, all alongside their suite of data-driven software products and services.

MUNICH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This introduction adds to a growing portfolio of supply chain management tools on the SiliconExpert P5 Platform.

"We are in a unique position to offer insights that not only help reduce time-to-market, but also help customers protect their revenue and margins throughout the entire production lifecycle," said Ross Valentine, vice president and general manager, SiliconExpert. "The way that we're bringing these offerings together to provide significant operational and financial advantages for our customers is something that we are excited to share at Electronica."

In 2020, SiliconExpert announced their first generation SCRM, which included AI and machine-learning-led Geo Risk and Market Forecast. These integral features deliver trends, forecasts, lead times, and risk scores based on global events, as well as current and future market risks. SCRM is available as an add-on within theSiliconExpert P5 Platform suite of component management solutions

Success of GeoRisk and Market Forecast has encouraged SiliconExpert to keep an ear to the market, and continually explore new opportunities for development, focused on growth within in their intelligence suite. This incessant exploration has led to the next-generation SCRM, which now boasts a brand-new Events Browser, as well as the introduction of the most recent Open Market module with its wholly unique insights previously unseen in the industry.

"The goal is resilience. We've been focused on working with customers to address problems of today to future-proof problems of tomorrow by revolutionizing the way we think about what's possible in supply chain management," said Valentine.

Electronica 2022 is the prime stage for public debut of SiliconExpert's next breed of supply chain resilience tools. SiliconExpert will be offering custom demos, interactive experiences, and complimentary consultation at their Electronica booth (#C4.402). SiliconExpert is scheduling face-to-face meetings at Electronica as well as pre-Electronica for those interest in their own custom experience. Visit https://www.siliconexpert.com/electronica2022/.

