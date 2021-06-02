Next-Generation Tacoma TRD Pro Takes Off-Road Performance Up a Notch

Higher Expectations For the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro, off-road performance goes up a notch – literally! The next-generation Tacoma TRD Pro will employ TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks designed to deliver exceptional on- and off-road performance, but the crucial suspension change will be a taller suspension lift - 1.5 inches up front and 0.5 inches at the rear.

The increased suspension lift will provide adventurers with even more off-road capability for exploring the great outdoors, as it equates to real-world improvements for trail and obstacle clearance thanks to its 36.4-degree approach angle, 24.7-degree departure angle, and its 26.6-degree breakover angle – all of which improve upon the previous-generation TRD Pro.

Complementing the increased front lift is new TRD-engineered upper control arms. Featuring machine-forged aluminum construction for added strength, the new TRD upper control arms allow the FOX shocks to make use of the additional rebound stroke afforded by the lift by adjusting the angle of the ball-joint mount.

New black TRD wheels are equipped on Tacoma TRD Pro, offering a wider track width than stock and fitted with new Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires that feature an aggressive sidewall design.

Looks That Thrill

The new Tacoma TRD Pro gets plenty of hardware to help enhance performance, but in the looks department it gets some significant changes as well. For starters, the new exclusive TRD Pro color, Electric Lime Metallic, is added to the mix of Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic for the 2022 model year.

Tacoma TRD Pro will still greet the world with a heritage-inspired front grille with color-keyed surround. Available new hood graphics complement the blacked-out hood scoop. TRD Pro will also feature a color-keyed rear bumper, door handles and power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, while black overfenders will marry the dual-color styling theme.

Arguably the most eye-catching change is the new TRD Pro stamping on the rear quarter panel of the truck that provides a little more breathing room between "TRD" and "Pro." Badging is updated from the previous model year, as the TRD pro door badge is removed and a "Tacoma" badge is added to the front door. All badges will still be finished in black.

Ready to Explore

Based on the Tacoma TRD Off-Road 4x4 Double Cab short-bed model, the TRD Pro is still available with the fan-favorite 6-speed manual transmission or the ever-popular 6-speed automatic. Ready to tackle trails at any time, the Tacoma TRD Pro is fitted with FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks tuned by TRD engineers. A TRD Pro aluminum front skid plate with red TRD lettering provides additional trail protection. Unique LED headlights with sequential turn signals featuring TRD Pro inserts are equipped, while Rigid Industries LED fog lights help illuminate the road and trails ahead.

A TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust provides some additional growl from the standard 3.5-liter V6 engine. The V6 employs Toyota's innovative VVT-iW technology and Atkinson-cycle combustion to maximize efficiency. Toyota's D-4S fuel injection system incorporates both direct injection and port injectors. The output is an impressive 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of peak torque.

TRD Pro models come equipped with Multi Terrain Monitor, which allows the driver to check the immediate surroundings for potential obstacles by simply pressing a button to display front-, rear- and side-camera views on the 8-inch multimedia touchscreen. Speaking of which, the 8-inch multimedia touchscreen display is Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatible.

The instrument panel integrates a 4.2-inch color Multi-Information Display with an inclinometer and tilt gauge, plus displays for outside temperature, odometer, trip meters, and fuel economy estimate averages.

Inside, the TRD theme continues with black leather-trimmed heated front seats (featuring TRD Pro logos on the headrests), TRD shift knob, and TRD Pro all-weather floor mats. The driver also gets a 10-way power adjustable seat. A power moonroof comes standard, and JBL Premium Audio is included on automatic transmission models.

Safety Still Standard

TRD engineers worked hard to ensure the standard safety equipment works seamlessly in conjunction with the new TRD Pro upgrades. Toyota Safety Sense-P includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams.

The Tacoma also touts the Star Safety System, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop brake override technology (SST). Every Tacoma has the driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and front and rear Roll-sensing Side Curtain Airbags. Active head restraints for the Tacoma's front seats are designed to move up and slightly forward during a rear-end collision to help reduce the risk of whiplash. Additional standard safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitor System (with individual tire location alert on most grades).

A North American Story

CALTY Design Research, Toyota's American design studio in Newport Beach, Calif., and Ann Arbor, Mich., helped give the Tacoma an unmistakably athletic and stylish identity. The Toyota engineering team at Toyota Technical Center in Ann Arbor takes great pride in the role it played helping to develop the current generation Tacoma pickup. The Tacoma is assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Baja California (TMMBC), in Baja California, Mexico.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The 2022 Tacoma also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

