Next Generation Technology-Enhanced Assessment Re-Released in Paperback

DARIEN, Conn., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APTMetrics today announced the paperback publication of Next Generation Technology-Enhanced Assessment: Global Perspectives on Occupational and Workplace Testing. Published by Cambridge University Press and co-edited by John C. Scott (APTMetrics), Dave Bartram (CEB-SHL) and Douglas H. Reynolds (Development Dimensions International), this book offers a demonstration of new technologies in use for workplace testing. Today's dynamic work environment places a premium on developing a robust and diverse talent pipeline to ensure sustainable, competitive positioning in the global marketplace. Fortunately, rapid advances in technology have led to a dramatic shift in how we acquire top talent. From sophisticated recruiting and applicant tracking systems to high-fidelity, online assessments capable of global reach, this technology-fueled transformation has delivered clear value as a strategic investment. This book brings together an international group of thought leaders who explore issues, new players and exciting opportunities associated with these new assessment applications. This book is now available for purchase at tiny.url/NGTEA. Enter code NGTEA2020 at check out for a 20% discount through June 30, 2021.

APTMetrics

APTMetrics is the only human resource consultancy that builds world-class talent solutions and is nationally recognized for its employment litigation support services. This combination ensures that the unique HR consulting services and talent management solutions we deliver are inclusive, fair, valid and legally defensible. APTMetrics' service areas include: leadership assessment and development; talent acquisition; litigation support and risk reduction; and talent management. For more information visit www.APTMetrics.com.

Contact: Susan Carnes, Dir., Corp. Com.

(203) 655-7779 - [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE APTMetrics

Related Links

http://www.APTMetrics.com

