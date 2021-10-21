NEXT Insurance Announces NEXT Connect - Embedded Insurance for Ecosystem Partners to Provide Seamless Insurance Coverage to Small Businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the availability of NEXT Connect , a trusted embedded insurance solution for some of the leading small business software ecosystems in the U.S. NEXT Connect enables small businesses to purchase fast and affordable coverage in a way that is convenient for them, either completely online or with the assistance of a licensed insurance agent. In addition, it provides an unmatched opportunity for trusted small business partners. Small business ecosystems in industries including payroll, POS, accounting, e-commerce, banking and others can now easily embed NEXT's insurance offerings into their existing platforms. By leveraging multiple insurance carriers, including NEXT, partners can address the full coverage needs of virtually any type of small business anywhere in the U.S.

NEXT Connect is a result of NEXT's earlier acquisition of AP Intego in March of this year. It combines AP Intego's partner-based, multi-carrier model with NEXT's unmatched strengths in customer experience, customer care and technology. NEXT Connect strengthens NEXT as a business and furthers the company mission to better serve even more small businesses and potential partners.

"NEXT Connect creates an unmatched opportunity for our small business ecosystem partners to embed insurance offerings directly into their platforms," said Steve Hauck, VP, Partnerships at NEXT. "We are entering an age where our customers want and deserve the opportunity to purchase the best insurance policies for their business, from a trusted source, and with this new NEXT Connect offering, we're able to provide that solution."

NEXT Insurance transforms small business insurance by leveraging new technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to deliver a simple and affordable purchasing experience. NEXT Connect continues NEXT's core mission to help small businesses thrive by simplifying access to insurance and meeting customers where they are.

NEXT will be at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas from Sunday, October 24-Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Learn more about NEXT Connect by visiting our booth #5126.

About NEXT Insurance:

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 300k business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 , JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information visit NextInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

