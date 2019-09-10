Next Insurance Launches Next for Agents

PALO ALTO, California, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance , the leading digital insurance company for businesses owners, today announced the launch of Next for Agents, enabling independent agents to quickly quote and sell Next Insurance policies – including general liability, professional liability and commercial auto insurance - through the company's agent portal or through independent agent platforms. Next for Agents has been in beta phase since April 2019 and is already being used by more than 3,000 agents, hundreds of whom are quoting and selling Next Insurance policies every day. The portal enables agents to access and sell tailored policies for over 1,000 classes of business, throughout the US.

Next for Agents creates new advantages for agents including:

Selling more policies. The platform enables agents to approve and sell more policies by obtaining decisions instantly on 100% of quotes

Time saving by activating policies in a matter of minutes

Removing manual labor by transforming the old fashion paperwork process into a seamless online solution

Reducing operating costs by taking responsibility for servicing customers

Increase client's satisfaction by providing small businesses with simple, affordable and tailored coverage from Next Insurance

"We recognize that some business owners prefer to work with an agent, so in order to ensure that our product is available to all businesses we launched Next for Agents," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Next Insurance. "By providing agents with access to our immediate quote and underwriting decisions, they can quickly provide their clients with affordable and tailored insurance policies suited to their unique business needs."

Next Insurance is already working with leading agents including BTIS, London Underwriters, First Connect Insurance and more.

To find out more about Next for Agents from Next Insurance, please click here.

About Next Insurance:

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, affordable coverage, tailored to the needs of each class of business. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy with instant, 24/7, online access to services such as Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more with absolutely no extra fees. Revolutionizing traditional insurance processes, Next Insurance is utilizing advanced technology to offer the industry's most innovative small business insurance policies. Founded in 2016 by a team of serial entrepreneurs, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto and has received a total of $131 million in venture capital funding from Redpoint Ventures, Nationwide, Munich Re, Markel, American Express Ventures, Ribbit Capital, TLV Partners, SGVC, and Zeev Ventures. To see how Next Insurance performed in 2018, click here. To learn more about Next Insurance becoming a carrier, please click here. For more information about the company, visit Next-Insurance.com.

