NEXT Insurance Named to CNBC Disruptor 50 List Following Year of Record Growth

Company lands No. 37 spot on annual list for its customized insurance offerings for small businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced it was named to the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. The annual list honors the leading private companies whose business models and and innovative solutions are fundamentally changing industries and better serving consumers. NEXT, debuting at number 37, was selected because of its innovation and impact on the small business insurance market. NEXT's mission is to help small businesses thrive and is committed to providing entrepreneurs with a simpler way to secure the coverage they need so they can focus on what matters most - growing their business.

NEXT celebrates the win after wrapping up a year of significant corporate milestones , including a $250 million funding round at a $4 billion valuation, a successful rebrand launch, completing the acquisition of AP Intego and tripling its gross written premium to reach a $650 million run rate. Committed to continuous innovation in small business insurance, over the past year, the company unveiled its first embedded insurance solution NEXT Connect, launched a refreshed mobile app and announced its participation in the Amazon Insurance Accelerator.

"Small businesses have undergone incredible hardship over the past two years which has refocused the importance and power of how digital solutions can best set them up for success," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of NEXT Insurance. "This recognition from CNBC not only shows how NEXT is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the small business insurance market through constant innovation and staying true to our mission to help small businesses thrive."

CNBC receives thousands of nominations for the Disruptor 50 list each year. All submissions are subjected to a qualitative and quantitative judging process that evaluates core business models, scalability, customer growth among other key metrics.

To learn more about NEXT Insurance and how its supporting small businesses, visit https://www.nextinsurance.com/ .

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by over 300K business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 , Inc.'s Best-Led Companies , and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information visit NEXTInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

