Next Level Cybersecurity: New book reveals the early signals of cyber attackers and how to detect them

"Cybersecurity is one of the most significant and disruptive risks faced today. The attackers will get in, it is only a matter of time. This book reveals an innovative early detection method to stop the hack before loss or damage," said Sai Huda. "It is written in plain language so board members, c-level executives, management and staff can all benefit."

In this game-changing book, the reader will:

learn the Top 15 signals of cyber attackers' behavior and activity;

understand how these signals can detect the attackers;

discover how these signals were missed and could have detected the attackers in the theft of 3 billion user accounts and in seven other world's largest hacks;

find out how cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) are danger zones, and know what signals to look for;

see how to implement the signals in seven steps — with this method, detect the attackers early, stop the hack and prevent damage.

Sai Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert, technology visionary and business leader, with more than 20 years of hands-on experience.

He served seven years as General Manager, Risk, Information Security and Compliance Solutions at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), a Fortune 500 company serving more than 20,000 clients globally.

Prior to FIS, he was the founder and CEO of Compliance Coach, Inc., an innovative risk management software and consulting company serving more than 1,500 clients in financial services, healthcare and government sectors. Compliance Coach was acquired by FIS.

He serves as an expert consultant to boards and executives on risk and cybersecurity best practices. He is also a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences. To learn more, visit www.saihuda.com.

