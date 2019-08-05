Next Level Expands North Texas Health Benefits Offerings Through Strategic Acquisition

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Insurance Agency, a Dallas-based healthcare consulting and brokerage firm, announces the recent acquisition of A&H Benefits. This purchase marks the agency's third acquisition over the last 18 months, making Next Level one of the fastest growing boutique employee benefits agencies in North Texas.

A&H Benefits has supported growing, small to mid-size companies for over 20 years to make a lasting impact in the North Texas community for over 100 local businesses. They work with business owners to secure affordable healthcare for their employees to provide a robust benefits suite; including executive benefits and retirement solutions. This one-stop-shop simplifies the burden of cumbersome administration for businesses looking to optimize and scale their operation.

"We're excited to learn that Next Level Insurance Agency will be taking over the day-to-day management of our employee benefits," said John Norman, CEO of a financial services practice in Addison, Texas. "Danny O' Connell and his team have a well-known reputation in the industry for bringing unique benefits solutions to their clients. Their approach enables small businesses to gain the same purchasing power as big brands or a large company."

With over a decade of industry and healthcare policy experience, Next Level Agency was born on the strong passion that business owners and their employees deserve better – better healthcare solutions, better cost-savings and more choice to control and manage their health and well-being.

On the heels of the acquisition, Next Level will now serve over 250 companies, ranging from start-ups to over 500 employees. Among the diversity of Next Level's client base, all companies have the desire to reduce their second largest business expense in a healthcare market mostly viewed as a commodity.

Next Level attributes their rapid growth to delivering long-term strategies for cost and benefit stability that go beyond the status quo. A team of experts works closely with C-Suite executives to design a deeper analysis of their clients' current performance – regardless of size – and provide proactive and effective resources to address those measures.

"While most brokers respond with plan changes and rate increases, Next Level is bringing solutions that better address our employee needs," said Max Pickle, CEO of Preston Hollow Capital. "In today's market, it's rare to see a consultant deliver a high-tech, high-touch approach for every aspect of the process; employee benefits education, administration, and ongoing analysis of our spend and plan performance."

Next Level's commitment to serve North Texas's community of business leaders made it an easy decision for David Ayres, Founder of A&H Benefits. "When it came time to transition my business, I knew it had to be Danny O'Connell and his team at Next Level," said David. "My clients are in the hands of an expert who will only improve and enhance their benefits experience."

Danny O'Connell, Founder & CEO of Next Level Insurance Agency, echoes David. "Our goal is to grow strategically – in the right way. David and the support team at A&H Benefits have done an exceptional job over the years to exceed their clients' expectations. This acquisition represents an opportunity to serve a wide client-base and bring new solutions for quality, affordable and sustainable healthcare. We're continuously evaluating additional acquisitions that support our mission and long-term vision."

With roots in North Texas, Next Level offers a local perspective with a national presence; including service centers in Florida and Colorado. Businesses that partner with the Next Level team leverage technology to offer a refined consumer experience for their employees.

Danny shared, "Coming from a business finance background, I know the importance of financial wellness for the American workforce. We believe in making benefits a benefit again. We're reducing the friction of how employees access and utilize their healthcare – not just their health insurance."

Every Next Level client has the opportunity to offer a mobile benefits platform for their employees.

With the tap of an app, employees can access telehealth services, medical advocacy, prescription discounts, procedure transparency and an on-demand support center. Next Level also helps employers partner with Direct Primary Care and concierge providers to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

As a result of Next Level's innovative approach, 83 percent of companies moved forward with Next Level to reduce their healthcare spend and reinvest back into their business.

To learn more about Next Level Insurance, visit www.nextlevel.agency

Media: For more information, contact Jennifer Drahos, Director of Marketing at 469-329-0777 and jdrahos@nextlevel.agency

About Next Level Insurance

Next Level was founded in 2016 by Danny O'Connell to be at the forefront of employer and individual needs in the insurance market. Danny began his career in 2001 in the financial services industry and after getting his MBA he focused on working with companies to address their health insurance & employee benefit needs.

After 10 years of working in the industry, Danny saw tremendous opportunity to affect major changes in how employers purchase their health insurance. The agency offers innovative group and individual health plan designs, employer support as well as HR technology solutions. We design and deliver solutions that help employers manage risk and optimize benefits to strengthen a business.

Next Level commits itself to finding ways to limit risk, manage health plans and control costs. Our commitment to our clients does not stop with the delivery of a good, rather we recognize the lack of proactive strategic planning and we believe this is another value that sets us apart.

About A&H Benefits

A&H was formed in 1997 as a corporation to provide employee benefits to new and current business owners under Ayres Financial Group. A&H has dedicated their agency to support over 100 small business owners anywhere from 2 to 200 employees. Prior to the acquisition in June 2019, David Ayres served as the primary owner of A&H Benefits for the last 10 years.

SOURCE Next Level Insurance Agency

