Next Level Urgent Care Launches New Educational Podcast, 'Health Xplained'

HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC launches an innovative new podcast channel, "Health Xplained," to facilitate access to emerging health trends and medical information.

The weekly podcasts spotlight healthcare professionals and subject-matter experts in a variety of areas to inform patients and healthcare partners alike on topics of the day, including how vaccinations work, antibiotic resistance, African Americans in medicine, emergency preparedness, and more.

According to Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO Juliet Breeze, MD, the podcast channel features the organization's associate medical directors and provider leads in an educational interview format.

"We are excited to add our Health Xplained podcast channel as an additional resource to patients and providers," said Breeze.

"It not only gives our health providers and partners an opportunity to elaborate on topics of particular interest to them and within our communities but also provides patients with insight into complex topics presented in a comfortable-yet-concise conversation," she added.

The Health Xplained podcast producer and host Alexis Smith engages health professionals each week on a wide range of health-related topics. The podcast channel is currently available through the Next Level Urgent Care social media platforms and newsletter publications, with subscription options through Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

According to Smith, the new health podcast channel underscores the organization's commitment to comprehensive, transparent healthcare that meets the needs of the communities it serves while improving accessibility to timely, educational healthcare information available to the broader population.

The most recent Health Xplained podcasts include Communication Amongst Patients and Providers, COVID-19 Vaccine Update, and Why Wear Masks? Upcoming podcasts will focus on pediatric fever, pregnancy during the pandemic, and what's new on the healthcare horizon.

Next Level Urgent Care is part of a comprehensive network of physicians, professional healthcare providers and community partnerships, through which they are able to provide cohesive healthcare services for all ages and stages of life. Every clinic provides onsite X-ray, as well as a broad range of urgent and primary care services, seven days a week until 9 p.m.

About Next Level Urgent Care

The largest and fastest-growing woman-owned Urgent Care organization in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care, LLC and its family of urgent care and onsite employee health and wellness clinics throughout the Greater Houston area are the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.

