Next Millennium Media Relocates Headquarters

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Millennium Media , a full-service provider of comprehensive digital solutions for web publishers and brand advertisers, today announced that they will be relocating their headquarters to 135 Chestnut Ridge Road, Montvale, New Jersey 07645 effective March 20, 2020. The move was facilitated by Capstone Realty Group, a commercial real estate investment and development company. Next Millennium will retain their New York City location as a satellite office.

Founded in 2012, Next Millennium Media focuses on connecting premium brands with premium publishers through an advanced and cutting edge ad-serving technology. Next Millennium's proprietary technologies help website owners with over a million to a hundred million users, who don't have their own resources to sell directly to advertisers and don't have the ability or time for their own technology, to manage all the types of advertising on one server. The company provides unique high paying digital ad campaigns, as well as the technology to display these ads, that create revenue by focusing on viewability. Next Millennium provides a concierge-level customer service to its users as well as easy integration, helping their clients increase revenue by up to 400%.

The new location gives the growing company more space within the 65,000 square foot building which will allow for many new hires in the near future.

"We are thrilled to see how far the firm has come in such a relatively short period of time," says Ben Steuer, Chief Financial Officer, Next Millennium Media. "Relocating our headquarters is an exciting next step in our firm's evolution and growth trajectory, and will provide us room to grow as we become the fastest growing programmatic advertising technology provider."

Capstone Realty Group has spent over 20 years acquiring value-add and opportunistic Office buildings, Retail shopping centers, as well as select service Hotels from financial institutions and other distressed sellers. The new office is conveniently located on one of the main roadways of Montvale and right next to the Garden State Parkway.

