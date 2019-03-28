Next Run of Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2020 to Be Held in Autumn 2020

CHIBA, Japan, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiba Aqualine Marathon Planning Committee decided to organize the Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2020, the fifth running of the competition, in the autumn of 2020 at its 13th general meeting convened on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. It also laid down a basic plan for the event including its logo.

(Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201903274732?p=images)

The next marathon is scheduled for the year when the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are to be staged. Details of the event, including the date of competition, are due to be formally decided around this autumn.

- Competition name: Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2020

- Competition catchphrase: Run Along the Sea -- Ride like the Aqualine Breeze --

Official website for Chiba Aqualine Marathon 2018 (previous edition)

http://chiba-aqualine-marathon.com/2018/en/

Chiba Aqualine Marathon official Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/chibaaquarun/

Chiba Aqualine Marathon official Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/chibaaquarun/

Chiba Aqualine Marathon official YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjNbHnL2Q6JCioPfDhQeOGQ

