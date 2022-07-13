Next Step Beyond Keto: Keto5 Has Introduced a Fully Customized, Physician-Supervised Program to Revolutionize How Consumers Achieve Renewed Health Through the Natural Power of Ketosis

Based on the science of physician-led clinical trials, Keto5 develops, manufactures, and distributes proprietary ketone salts that are clinically proven to produce up to five times the level of ketosis achieved by diet alone — delivering effects in minutes vs. hours or days, and in just one dose

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to eliminate the destructive impact of chronic inflammation on the body, Keto5, (https://keto5.com/ ), a doctor-founded Beverly Hills-based company, has introduced a physician-directed and supervised program that revolutionizes how patients achieve renewed health through the natural power of ketosis.

Keto5 is initially focused on helping the more than 70% of Americans who are overweight — especially the 42% who are obese — live healthier and longer lives.

Keto5 has launched a Reg. CF campaign, (https://www.startengine.com/keto5 ), and is seeking investors to further develop its company, clinical network, and products.

While interest in the "keto diet" has surged in recent years, general understanding of the science behind and the enormous range of health benefits delivered by ketosis remains largely unknown by the public and even much of the medical community. This makes Keto5's message and mission all the more critical to communicate.

"Weight loss serves as an attractive entry point for many patients seeking help, but it's not our end goal here," explains Dr. G. Michael Wool, Keto5's CEO and chief medical officer. "The reduction of inflammation in the body through the use of exogenous ketones is our major objective — as chronic inflammation is at the root of so many serious diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, kidney and liver disease, autoimmune disorders, and Alzheimer's."

Derived from the science of physician-led clinical trials, Keto5 formulates, manufactures, and distributes its proprietary exogenous ketone salt products — which contain patented formulations, as well as ingredients designed to optimize the level and duration of ketosis — through a broad network of healthcare professionals. These specialized and highly trained members create and oversee individually-tailored ketogenic health plans — including laboratory monitoring, telemedicine, and health coaching — to produce the best patient outcomes.

Keto5's products are clinically proven to produce up to five times the level of ketosis reached by diet alone: achieving targeted ketosis levels in minutes compared to hours or days, and in just a single dose.

"We are at the dawn of a new age, where the power of ketones will be unlocked and unleashed, helping countless people regain control of their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing," said Dr. Wool, who currently practices with the world-renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Potential benefits of Keto5's patented formulations and fully tailored, physician-supervised programs include:

A decrease in inflammation

Improvement of medical disease symptoms

A reduction in expensive prescription medications

Nutritional Forgiveness ™

Enhanced immunity

Improved mental acuity

Increased physical performance

Keto5 has also recently entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Bariatrix Nutrition, a $120 million global manufacturer and distributor of food products for the weight loss industry. Under the terms of this initial renewing deal, Keto5 is assured likely purchase quantities by Bariatrix totaling $30 million through 2027.

Separately, Keto5 is currently formulating and testing other targeted ketogenic offerings, including for brain fog, fitness, e-sports, and tactical acuity that the company plans to roll out over the next 24 months.

Keto5 has launched a Reg. CF campaign on StartEngine, (https://www.startengine.com/keto5 ), and is seeking investors to further develop its company, clinical network, and products.

ABOUT KETO5

Keto5 is a physician-founded company that will revolutionize how we achieve renewed health through the natural power of ketosis. For more information, please visit, https://keto5.com/.

