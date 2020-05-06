Next Week: NCCI AIS Virtual Event Going Live May 12

NCCI's AIS Virtual will include presentations from Donnell, NCCI Chief Actuary Donna Glenn, and Robert Hartwig, PhD, of the University of South Carolina. They will provide deep insight into the financial performance and state of the workers compensation industry, while thoroughly examining the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and the workers compensation system.

The main program will be followed by a virtual Meet the Experts session, along with the release of new research that will be made available on the event Highlights Page on ncci.com.

AIS Virtual is free and open to the public. Registration details and the full AIS Virtual agenda are available on ncci.com.

Registrants who have immediate questions may contact NCCI's Customer Service Center at [email protected].

Join the conference conversation by following @NCCI on Twitter. The official AIS Virtual hashtag is #ncciAIS.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Contact: Cristine Pike

Manager, Communications

561-893-3631

SOURCE NCCI