Next10, Inc. January 2021 Another $2 Million Dollar Month

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation), (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is pleased to announce that Ultimate Logistics, LLC (again) exceeded Two Million Dollars in gross revenue for the month of January 2021. Since UHC's acquisitions of Ultimate Logistics, LLC and Ultimate Innovations, LLC on August 1, 2020, the gross revenue for the six-month period exceeded $12 million dollars. UHC also had three new semi-tractors delivered during the month of January.

On August 1, 2020, at the time of the acquisitions, UHC had 75 drivers in their program. UHC now has 90 independent owner operators partnering in their one-of-a-kind program and a waiting list of drivers who want to join UHC's unique program.

Unlike so many companies who enter the OTC Market who are chasing their hopes and dreams, needing to raise money to get off the ground, UHC has everything in place for continued success. UHC is a real company doing real business with an awesome, caring, experienced team.

Please bear in mind it is the over-the-road truck drivers/freight hauling carriers who deliver more than 85% of all the products we use and/or consume. UHC goes above and beyond with their carriers. We treat everyone on The Ultimate Team like family.

UHC has now filed their first full quarter of financial information, (4th quarter 2020), with OTC Markets, Inc.

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

612-386-0606

https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

