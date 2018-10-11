NextAce reimagines the company holiday party, supports Connecting Hands OC

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, NextAce has reimagined the staff holiday party in favor of a new tradition, centered on giving back in the local community. NextAce partnered with Connecting Hands OC, a local non-profit whose mission is to help connect families with much needed resources. Working together, the two organizations created an event where local families come and enjoy a special time, along with NextAce staff. The result is a mashup of the traditional staff party, team building, and a service project.

One of the highlights is the opportunity for NextAce staff to fulfill wish lists for the families who attend the event. "Not only are we able to give back, but we are able to teach our children the importance of giving when you can. My two daughters went shopping with me, and were able pick out toys they thought other little girls would like. Since, they have asked every day when they get to meet their new friends!" said Desiree Hamm, Vice President of Fulfillment.

This year's event will be held at Boomers! in Irvine with go-karts, miniature golf, and rides. Many of the families who participated last year asked to be included again, and NextAce was able to secure additional donations from other local individuals and businesses to bring twice as many families. "These families are doing an incredible job of persevering in the face of challenges, and we have so much respect for them. We've all had times of needing a little assistance or hope, and it's our privilege to provide that," said President and CEO Don Cantral. "Thanks to the generosity of our staff and supporters, we'll be able to bring over 200 Connecting Hands OC family members this year, and make it a day these kids will never forget."

The event will be held on December 6th. More information can be found at http://nextace.com/giving-back/ and additional donations can be made to Connecting Hands OC and http://www.connectinghandsoc.org/

©2018 NextAce Corporation. NextAce is a registered service mark of NextAce Corporation in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE NextAce

Related Links

http://www.nextace.com

