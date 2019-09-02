NEXTDC Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Technology and Customer Focus in the Data Centre Market

"Fostering a customer-first ethos across their business, one of NEXTDC's strongest drivers is its unique 'Channel-First' go-to-market model, which has enabled it to build Australia's most active and highly skilled partner ecosystem in the efforts of providing its customers with greater choice and flexibility when it comes to building their Hybrid IT environments," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director. "It has developed an interactive 'Cloud Centre' portal, where its ICT providers and value-adding channel partners manage their own digital shopfront. This is a truly end to end approach, allowing NEXTDC to engage with its partners in a meaningful way. With a strong focus on cohesion and collaboration, NEXTDC enables their partner community to complement their own expertise through collaborating with ecosystem peers, and helping them execute the digital transformation priorities of their customers ."

NEXTDC has dedicated itself to driving unparalleled levels of operational excellence. This extends to delivering industry leading PUE levels and it's overall approach to sustainability, with a strong focus on reducing power and water consumption in its data centres. It is the only data centre infrastructure solution provider in Australia that has been successful in achieving a NABERS 5-star rating for energy efficiency, with two of their data centres receiving the pinnacle of NABERS certifications. Additionally, it is the only data centre operator in the country to achieve Uptime Institute Tier IV certification for Design Documents and Constructed Facility and is currently the only provider in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability for its second generation data centres.

NEXTDC CEO Craig Scroggie comments "Being honoured by those that are among the most respected analysts in the world is something we all feel very proud of. We have spent nine years building a culture that fosters and encourages innovation and excellence, but importantly we have built our business with our customers and partners in mind. Having our vision and dedication to delivering the most exceptional value to customers in the market recognised as the best in the world is a truly remarkable achievement."

"NEXTDC's futuristic approach to product development has placed it at the forefront of a highly competitive industry," noted Guatham "Its efforts towards building and strengthening human capital and driving a strong company culture is clearly evident in its year on year revenue growth. NEXTDC's unparalleled excellence in technology and innovation has positioned it for continued growth in the data centre infrastructure and operations market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth, with a clear focus on delivering exceptional customer value. It recognises the superiority of their products and services as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership and service experience offered, resulting in above-market growth and greater share of wallet. This prestigious award lauds NEXTDC's growth and diversification strategies and their dedication to continuously pushing the boundaries and driving industry leading sustainability strategies for the benefit of their company, their customers and the environment. NEXTDC is perfectly positioned to achieve its ambitious customer centric goals and their multi-dimensional approach to implementing best practices is expected to further accelerate its leadership position in the market.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About NEXTDC Ltd.

NEXTDC is an ASX-200 listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry's lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.

NEXTDC as a company has been a certified carbon neutral organisation under the Australian Government's Carbon Neutral Initiative in line with National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Organisations.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising >560 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

