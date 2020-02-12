Nextdoor Announces New App For Public Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor announced a new app for Public Agencies, a free tool that directly connects local and regional agencies with verified members who live within relevant service areas. The Nextdoor for Public Agencies app allows cities, counties, police departments, fire departments, and more to quickly and easily reach Nextdoor members with crucial, real-time information.

This app was one of the most requested products by Public Agencies. It further differentiates Nextdoor as the essential go-to platform for building safer, stronger communities by connecting neighbors and helping them stay informed.

"Neighbors turn to Nextdoor every day to find trusted, relevant information about what's happening where they live," said Tatyana Mamut, Head of Product. "We developed the Nextdoor for Public Agencies app to provide even more useful information. Now, our agency partners can securely send information to their constituents with the tap of a button anywhere and anytime—even when they are away from their desk, after hours, or in the field."

"The Nextdoor for Public Agencies app has been the most effective tool for reaching verified residents with real time, safety-related information," said Chief Charles Husted of the Sedona, AZ Police Department. "With the app, we are now able to post critical Emergency Alerts from the field, which is crucial in our line of work. Just recently, a member of the community spotted and called 911 about a suspect while we were actively searching. It's truly amazing to see this teamwork between our community and the police department come to life."

The app is an addition to the other essential tools that Nextdoor offers its Public Agency partners.

Instant access to real neighbors

Nextdoor for Public Agencies gives partners instant access to verified neighbors. Government partners will never have to gain followers or worry about connecting with the right residents.

Delivery of safety and preparedness information

Members can assure that the information they're receiving is from an official government source. Nextdoor for Public Agencies only allows verified agencies to participate.

"Emergency Alerts" feature

Agency partners can use this feature to send urgent information, like extreme weather changes or a missing person alert, to specific neighborhoods, police beats, or other custom areas.

"Forward to Police" feature

Residents can use this feature to forward crime and safety related posts and Urgent Alerts to local police staff on Nextdoor. This feature is only available to Law Enforcement agencies.

"We cannot overstate the importance of the utility of this app, both as an engagement tool, and as a way to better understand the pulse of our community," said Katie Nelson, a Bay Area law enforcement agency representative. With Nextdoor, we better understand what types of information our neighbors need in order to feel safe and informed."

The Nextdoor for Public Agencies app is available for iOS and Android users in the U.S. It requires no additional technical integration and is free for agency partners and residents. Download the app here, and to learn more about Nextdoor for Public Agencies please visit us.nextdoor.com/agency.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. We believe that by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives, have been a guiding principle for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

