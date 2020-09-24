Nextdoor Launches First-of-its-Kind National Campaign Empowering Neighbors to Raise Funds for Local Schools Who Need it Most

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor is launching a new national campaign and collaborating with National PTA to tap into neighborhoods to raise funds for schools and families as an unpredictable school year gets underway.

From distance learning and food insecurities to technology access, school communities are facing unprecedented challenges. Through this collaboration, PTAs for the first time can instantly reach verified neighbors through Nextdoor to gain support for their mission and raise funds for students and schools in need—something they need now more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Nextdoor's new Sell for Good feature, neighbors can support their local schools by simply buying and selling household items on Nextdoor's For Sale & Free and donating the proceeds to their local PTAs.

"COVID-19 has presented significant challenges for so many students, families and schools, and PTAs across the country are working hard to help navigate these," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "We appreciate Nextdoor's new way of supporting local PTAs and their communities' challenges."

Nextdoor and PTA are kicking off the collaboration and first-of-its kind campaign in Austin and Chicago. In Austin, neighbors can clean out their closets in support of the Austin Council of PTAs , and all proceeds donated via Sell for Good will go toward the Austin Fun + Learning project . In Chicago, proceeds will support grants awarded to Title I schools that are most in need.

"If there were ever a moment to connect with our neighborhoods on a deeper level, that time is now," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "We're thrilled to team up with National PTA to provide a timely solution as neighbors unite to help provide educational resources for students in need this school year."

PTAs interested in learning more can visit nextdoor.com/nonprofit . Sell for Good is free to use and available for all Nextdoor members in the United States at nextdoor.com/good or by visiting the For Sale & Free section in your Nextdoor app.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where neighbors come together for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods and services. We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor to tap into 265,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 4 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia and Canada, with many more to come.

We recognize that thriving communities are more than just residents. They're also made up of the local businesses, nonprofits and public agencies that keep our neighborhoods strong and connected. With more than 50 million local business recommendations from neighbors to date on Nextdoor, it's easier than ever to take advantage of the possibilities nearby.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

