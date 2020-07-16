Nextdoor Launches Sell for Good, Empowering Neighbors to Support Local Nonprofits as Communities Rebuild

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor announced Sell for Good, a new product giving neighbors the ability to support local nonprofits, including animal shelters, PTAs, food pantries, and more, by simply buying and selling items on Nextdoor's For Sale & Free. In partnership with PayPal Giving Fund, Sell for Good offers a secure, free, and easy way for Nextdoor members to revitalize their neighborhoods by giving back to local causes. PayPal Giving Fund helps people support their favorite charities online by receiving donations through partner organizations like Nextdoor, and making grants to donors' recommended charities.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, conversations on Nextdoor related to donating increased 7x. Now, with Sell for Good, neighbors can turn those conversations into actions and help their local communities rebuild during the pandemic.

"The neighborhood is the unit of change," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "As our lives have become increasingly hyper local, our neighbors and the neighborhood have become central to our daily lives. During COVID-19, we saw neighbors around the world raise their hands to help, and we continue to see on Nextdoor that neighbors want to do more. Now, with Sell for Good, neighbors have an effortless way to support the essential services of nonprofits and create lasting impact in their neighborhoods."

When listing items on For Sale & Free, sellers will now have the option to donate proceeds to benefit a nonprofit of their choice with PayPal Giving Fund. Buyers can then purchase items marked with the Sell for Good emblem letting them know that their money is going to a community cause.

"We are excited to be working with Nextdoor to provide a seamless way for neighbors to support their favorite causes, together helping charities raise mission-critical funds and providing new ways for people to make giving a part of everyday life," said Franz Paasche, SVP, Corporate Affairs, at PayPal.

For the first time nonprofits can instantly reach verified neighbors through Nextdoor to gain support for their mission, which they need now more than ever. A recent survey from the Nonprofit Finance Fund conducted during COVID-19 found that 50% of nonprofits have experienced reduced donations, and 60% of nonprofits report facing long-term financial instability. For example, Dress For Success, a global nonprofit dedicated to the economic advancement of women around the world that has overhauled its programming structure to a virtual operating model, will now be able to fundraise via Sell for Good to ensure continued operations and connect with their network on a hyper-local level.

"During this time of crisis, where women have been affected at disproportionate rates, Dress For Success' mission, programs and services are more critical than ever to our clients who face significant challenges with employment, financial stability and mental health," said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress For Success. "Nextdoor's Sell for Good initiative offers a way for neighbors to help us continue to meet the needs of our clients through virtual programs and services, even if they aren't in a financial position to offer monetary donations."

In addition to Dress For Success, Nextdoor is partnering with nonprofits around the country including A Better Chicago, LA Voice, New York Cares, Operation HOPE, Spark, The Hidden Genius Project, and ViBe Theater Experience. Nonprofits interested in learning more can visit nextdoor.com/nonprofit. Sell for Good is free to use and available for all Nextdoor members in the United States at nextdoor.com/good or by visiting the For Sale & Free section in your Nextdoor app.

