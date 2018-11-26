NexTech Files Patent Application for E-Commerce Web Enabled Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality Platform

VANCOUVER and TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - NexTech AR Solutions (the "Company" or "NexTech") (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29) is pleased to announce that it has filed a comprehensive provisional patent application for its recently announced web enabled augmented reality e-commerce solution and is in the process of filing a fast-tracked non-provisional application over the next 60 days. Nextech's patent allows for an efficient way of integrating augmented reality and mixed reality experiences across all platforms without having to install an app.

"With this patent application we are continuing to lay valuable building blocks for our shareholders by adding additional IP to our existing patent portfolio" comments Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. He continues "e-commerce is a $2.8 trillion-dollar global industry which is ripe for innovation from both AI and AR. Our web enabled AR which is now patent pending will simply require an embed code which will work on every website on every browser on every mobile phone with no developer needed, and no special programing needed just plug and play".

NexTech is continuing to test and build out its AR e-commerce offerings which includes using AI to create a guided and knowledgeable curator who knows an individual shopper's style, sizes and preferences, as well as AR holograms acting as personal shopping assistants.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing augmented reality to the Cannabis market by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize™ app in August 2018, which is capable of hosting many brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize™.

On behalf of the Board of NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

"Evan Gappelberg"

CEO and Director

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "looking forward" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of NexTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. NexTech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Related Links

www.nextechar.com

