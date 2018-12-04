Nextech Web Enabled Augmented Reality (AR) eCommerce Solution Goes Live with Shopify WordPress and Magento

VANCOUVER and TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - NexTech AR Solutions (the "Company" or "NexTech") (CSE: NTAR) (OTC: NEXCF) (FSE:N29) is pleased to announce that its development team has achieved a major milestone by successfully integrating its patent pending web enabled AR eCommerce solution with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento. With this integration all Shopify merchants, Magento merchants and WordPress sites which together comprise about 90% of eCommerce, will have the ability to easily integrate AR shopping experiences into their sites.

"With this full integration of our web enabled AR, NexTech has created an elegant, seamless and game changing AR shopping solution setting the stage for the rapid adoption of AR into the eCommerce landscape" comments Evan Gappelberg CEO of NexTech. He continues "integration with Shopify, WordPress and Magento was a big step forward, moving us rapidly out of beta and closer to the global launch of our web enabled AR eCommerce platform".

According to Statista, global eCommerce sales in 2018 will hit over $2.8 trillion dollars with 60% occurring on a desktop computer and 40% happening on a mobile device. NexTech's web enabled AR eCommerce solution works on every browser including but not limited to, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari and on every device including desktops, laptops, iPads and all mobile phones. With a web enabled AR solution NexTech has eliminated the need to download an app which was the biggest friction point of AR adoption.

AR has been rapidly scaling into the eCommerce landscape through early adopters like IKEA whose app lets you see the furniture in your house by overlaying a digital twin of the object in your living room. Alibaba, Starbucks, IKEA, Houzz and others have been driving AR eCommerce because the results show significant increased interaction and sales. Houzz reported that it gets 11X its sales conversion rates using mobile AR versus their standard app. Meaning a consumer is 11X more likely to buy a couch if they use AR to see what the couch looks like in their house. These kinds of statistically material results will continue to drive the rapid adoption of AR into eCommerce especially if no app download is needed.

"Our integrations run deep, allowing for single click buying right from the AR experience itself." comments Reuben Tozman, COO of NexTech. "Having all three major eCommerce platforms up and running with our patent pending technology solidifies us as the first mover in the AR eComm space".

NexTech is continuing to test and build out its AR eCommerce offerings which includes using AI to create a guided and knowledgeable curator who knows an individual shopper's style, sizes and preferences, as well as AR holograms acting as personal shopping assistants.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing augmented reality to the Cannabis market by turning 2D products into exciting 3D consumer experiences. NexTech is currently developing a proprietary and disruptive Augmented Reality (AR) advertising and education platform that uniquely engages by connecting brands and retailers through a fully immersive 3D AR experience called Native AR. NexTech launched its ARitize™ app in August 2018, which is capable of hosting many brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences. NexTech also owns a large and diverse revenue generating App Portfolio that is deployed on the iTunes and Google play store which it intends to ARitize™.

