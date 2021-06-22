Nexteligent Retains Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide for M&A

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NXGT), a healthcare practice management company, has retained Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW) a leading investment banking firm, to work with the Company regarding potential acquisitions.

"Nexteligent is executing on its acquisition growth strategy and will continue to do so assiduously and at a steady pace that delivers on our commitment to clients, employees, and investors," noted CEO Paul Cristiano. "In working with such an esteemed firm as CFAW, we are confident in the strides we will make."

About Nexteligent

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NXGT) is a professional services firm serving the healthcare industry with business process optimization and financial management solutions. As part of its growth strategy, Nexteligent acquires small-to-medium size companies that service the healthcare industry and combines them with its specialized divisions to unlock their greater potential. Nexteligent delivers revenue cycle management, preventative wellness, telemedicine and consulting services to hospitals, clinics, doctors, labs and skilled nursing facilities.

About Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide

With more than 60 years of service, Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide is a leading investment banking firm, with over 30 offices across the USA, India, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Czechoslovakia and United Kingdom providing middle-market companies with a wide range of financial advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.

