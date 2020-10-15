Nextep Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 to Progress OKC to Support Local Black Community

NORMAN, Okla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Nextep Founder and CEO Brian Fayak announced The Nextep Charitable Foundation would donate $50,000 to organizations that support the Black community in Oklahoma. Through this initiative, Nextep's Charitable Foundation is donating $10,000 to five nonprofits to further the impact each organization is making and create awareness around the work they're doing in the community.

The Nextep Charitable Foundation is proud to announce the third donation of $10,000 is going to Progress OKC. Progress OKC is dedicated to supporting and revitalizing neglected communities in Oklahoma City.

"Our mission is to strengthen and preserve the social and economic fabric in Oklahoma City's underserved communities by engaging in programs and partnerships focused on housing stability, economic mobility, quality of place, and education." — Progress OKC

Progress OKC is revitalizing underdeveloped communities and creating opportunities for low to moderate-income individuals and families. Along with their partners, they do this through community development, affordable housing, and economic development such as the restoration of the historic The Auditorium at The Douglass.

To date, this not-for-profit organization has reinvested over $2 million dollars in underserved Oklahoma City communities. Progress OKC is looking to continue its support of communities by helping small businesses, creating additional affordable homeownership opportunities, and bridging career pathways for the underemployed.

You can support Progress OKC by donating to and following the incredible work they do (Instagram: @progressokccdc ). Nextep is proud to have the opportunity to partner with Progress OKC and is thrilled to donate $10,000 to this group.

To learn more about the other nonprofits selected, visit nextep.com/blog.

