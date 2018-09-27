Nextep Charitable Foundation joins the Pledge 1% movement

NORMAN, Okla., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep announced today that, through its charitable foundation, it has joined Pledge 1%.

Pledge 1% is a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community a key part of every business. The charitable program empowers companies to donate 1% of product, 1% of profit, or 1% of employee time to improve communities. Nextep has committed to achieving all three of these goals, including 1,000+ community service hours, $100,000 in charitable donations to families and community organizations in need, and free services to select startup nonprofit businesses.

"From families and schools to charities and businesses, the Nextep Charitable Foundation is working to remove the barriers that keep people in need from moving forward," said Brian Fayak, Nextep's founder and CEO. "We're fortunate to be in a position to give back, make a positive impact, and to empower our employees to do the same. We're glad to join the Pledge 1% movement."

The Nextep Charitable Foundation is joining an impressive network of entrepreneurs and companies across the globe that have committed to philanthropic efforts and leadership through the Pledge 1% movement.

"We are incredibly excited that Nextep has taken the pledge," said Amy Lesnick, chief executive of Pledge 1%. "Nextep can play a pivotal role in building this movement and promoting a new normal in which all companies—big and small—integrate giving back as a core value in their business."

Nextep was inspired by the model put forth by Salesforce. The company hopes to be an example to others who are able to give of their time and resources. "Salesforce is dedicated to changing the way companies think about corporate philanthropy," said Suzanne DiBianca, EVP of corporate relations and chief philanthropy officer, Salesforce. "Today, we're excited that Nextep is joining us in giving their resources back to the community. This is another great example of the power that business has to create change in our communities."

About Nextep

As a certified professional employer organization (PEO), Nextep provides comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk & compliance solutions for businesses throughout the United States. Through the PEO relationship, clients and their employees gain access to big-business benefits, technology, and support delivered by friendly experts. Nextep takes on the liability while clients maintain worksite direction and control, getting back to doing what they do best: growing their businesses. For more information about how PEO helps small business, visit nextep.com.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

Nextep, Inc.

1800 N. Interstate Dr.

Norman, OK 73072

www.nextep.com

Phone 888.811.5150

resources@nextep.com

Contact

Adam Graham

Office 405.928.2361

agraham@nextep.com

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org.

Salesforce, Salesforce1 and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

