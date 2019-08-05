Nextep Launches New Chatbot to Offer Clients 24/7 Support

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep added a new support feature, Felix the chatbot, to its service team. Felix answers questions 24/7, giving Nextep's clients immediate help, day or night.

"Our chatbot is one way to better serve our clients and their employees," said Brian Fayak, Nextep founder and CEO. "We place a high value on customer service and quick support, and Felix allows us to lend support to our people at any time of day."

Nextep

Nextep's new automated support feature can help clients with a variety of tasks, like setting up direct deposit, printing a paystub and changing their tax settings. Continuing Nextep's commitment to technology, the chatbot has advanced artificial intelligence, learning that allows it to expand its knowledge base and improve its capabilities.

"We're implementing automated support because we know our clients will benefit from immediate answers and after-hours help," said Kim Nichols, Nextep's operations support supervisor. "Our bot provides service that aligns with Nextep's culture, while answering our clients' questions right when they need it."

A chatbot won't replace any other form of Nextep support. It is simply an additional way clients can reach out for help. As an extension of the service team, Felix brings Nextep closer to clients, making support and answers more available than ever before.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides small and mid-sized companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of the administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

