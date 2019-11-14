Nextep Named a Best Place to Work in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With its family-friendly policies, people-first culture, no-cost health benefit options, and philanthropic initiatives, it's no surprise Nextep was named a Best Place to Work in Oklahoma. The Norman-based PEO is honored to receive its designation for the ninth time.

The Nextep team celebrates at Best Places to Work Awards

"Ensuring our employees are healthy, happy, and thriving in their careers is of utmost importance to us," said Brian Fayak, CEO and founder of Nextep. "That's why we purposefully built a culture that is more than great policies, but is focused on having a healthy work/life balance, open communication, transparency, and having fun at work. All of those things make a difference in the lives of our people."

The Best Places to Work survey not only brings Nextep employees pride in where they work, it gives leaders insight into their employees, the programs they love, and what they need from the company. For Nextep, it is more than just an award, it is a way to ensure the company is continually improving and creating a great work environment for its employees.

Driven by its core values of people, transparency, entrepreneurial spirit, and celebrate success, Nextep cultivates a people-centered environment. The leadership and employees know these values and, most importantly, live them each day. The company's values paired with its drive to give back to the community through the Nextep Charitable Foundation are what make Nextep a Best Place to Work in Oklahoma.

Nextep is a fast-growing, innovative PEO headquartered here in Oklahoma. It serves companies across the U.S. with end-to-end HR solutions including, payroll, benefits, and compliance. Even with its rapid expansion, Nextep prioritizes its thorough hiring process.

"We hire dynamic people who align with our values, we hire great co-workers for them, and we give them the tools and support they need to be the best at what they do," said Tracey Hixon, Nextep's director of corporate HR. "Our employees are passionate about what they do and consistently give back in big ways to our clients, one another, and our organization."

Since opening in 1997, Nextep has opened offices in nine other cities and plans to continue its expansion in 2020. With its growth, there's no doubt Nextep will continue to hire both in and out of Oklahoma, and consistently strive to be a great place to work.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, helping them become premier employers. With Nextep, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of the administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

Nextep, Inc.

1800 N. Interstate Dr.

Norman, OK 73072

www.nextep.com

888.811.5150

Contact

Christy Hrencher

405.928.2318

chrencher@nextep.com

Related Images

nextep-named-a-best-place-to-work.jpg

Nextep Named a Best Place to Work

The Nextep team celebrates at Best Places to Work Awards

SOURCE Nextep

Related Links

https://www.nextep.com

