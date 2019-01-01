NextEra Energy completes acquisition of Gulf Power from Southern Company

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Gulf Power Company from Southern Company (NYSE: SO).

"We are excited to welcome our new colleagues from Gulf Power to the NextEra Energy family," said Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "The last few months have been among the most challenging periods in Gulf Power's rich history as the team worked tirelessly to restore power to those impacted by Hurricane Michael. We couldn't be more pleased by Gulf Power's performance and commitment to getting the lights back on during what were extremely dangerous and difficult conditions. As we turn to the future, we look forward to extending to Gulf Power's customers our best-in-class value proposition of low bills, clean energy, high reliability and outstanding customer service."

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Company, which serves approximately 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States; and Gulf Power Company, which serves approximately 450,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2018 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

