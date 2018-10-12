NextEra Energy Foundation donates $300,000 for Hurricane Michael disaster relief in affected Florida communities

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The NextEra Energy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and its parent, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced it is donating $200,000 to the American Red Cross to support fellow Floridians affected by Hurricane Michael.

The company also is donating $100,000 to Gulf Power Transformers, a 501c3 public charity, and matching up to $50,000 of individual contributions by employees of FPL and NextEra Energy subsidiaries to provide assistance to employees of Gulf Power who were impacted by the destructive storm.

"Hurricane Michael was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever impact Florida, leaving our fellow Floridians in the Panhandle grappling with catastrophic devastation," said Jim Robo, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. "We are deeply saddened by the widespread destruction this storm caused and, as a Florida-based company, we know all too well the challenges resulting from a storm of this magnitude. FPL was honored to join several of the nation's other energy providers to help get the lights back on for those affected by this horrific event.

"I'm very proud of the nearly 1,000 FPL employees and contractors who are working tirelessly to restore electric service in the Panhandle," said Robo. "As energy company employees and Floridians, we understand that getting power restored safely and as quickly as possible are among the first steps in helping our communities begin to rebuild."

Hurricane Michael made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane and interrupted service to millions of people in the Southeastern U.S. After restoring power to nearly 70,000 of its own customers in Florida, nearly 1,000 FPL employees and contractors are now working around the clock in the Florida Panhandle to help restore power to those affected by the storm.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company with consolidated revenues of approximately $17.2 billion, operates approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity and employs approximately 14,000 people in 33 states and Canada as of year-end 2017. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy's principal subsidiaries are Florida Power & Light Company, which serves approximately 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the United States, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2018 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked among the top 25 on Fortune's 2018 list of companies that "Change the World." For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nexteraenergy.com

