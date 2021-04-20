NextGen TV demo shows how journalists can use technology to fight misinformation

NAB Show Premiere will explore how NextGen TV's interactive content opportunities can help fight misinformation. Tweet this

The demonstration is part of an NAB Show Premiere session at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21. Following the demonstration, leaders from the participating companies – experts across technology, journalism and news literacy – will engage in an interactive Q&A and networking session at 1 p.m. to discuss the issue of news literacy, what broadcasters can do to help dispel misinformation and how NextGen TV can be activated within newsrooms to engage viewers in this topic and others.

"The important role broadcasters play in educating and engaging American viewers is more vital than ever as we look at the landscape of misinformation that has permeated our culture," said Sam Matheny, chief technology officer of NAB. "NAB is proud to partner with Scripps, Fincons and the News Literacy Project on this session, which uses best-in-class technology to showcase real-life uses of NextGen TV capabilities, inspiring newsrooms and media decision makers on how we can collectively move the conversation on news literacy forward while embracing this new broadcasting standard."

"NextGen TV is a terrific opportunity for companies like Scripps to further our mission to inform, engage and entertain our consumers," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "I'm proud of the work Scripps and our partners carried out to innovate with this technology to support our goal to enhance news literacy – critical to the future of our democracy and the news business at large."

"This news literacy TV app," adds Francesco Moretti, CEO Fincons.US, "shows how ATSC 3.0 is extending its usage from pure entertainment to education and other services to the citizens, making it increasingly clear how NextGen TV can have an ever greater positive impact on people's lives, both as individuals and as communities."

"We're excited that news literacy is the focus of this demonstration that shows how new technology can be used in innovative ways to educate people to recognize fact from fiction," said Darragh Worland, vice president of creative services for the News Literacy Project. "We're grateful to our partners in this demo and hope this takes off as an exciting new way for people to check and interact with the information they're receiving."

More information about the session can be found on the NAB Amplify website, where it will be available as video on demand for 90 days.

