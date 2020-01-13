NextgenID's Newly Appointed CEO Continues Support of the Secure Technology Alliance

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextgenID 's newly appointed CEO, Mohab Murrar, announced today that the company will continue its relationship with the Secure Technology Alliance , a digital security advocacy association.

As Murrar takes the reins of the company, he assures, "NextgenID will remain a dedicated member of the Alliance. This acquisition benefits the Alliance by bringing to bear the key capabilities, solutions, and talent within the Zeva Holdings Group family. We're committed to providing leadership and innovative solutions in the identity management space at an accelerated rate through our partnerships and alliances."

NextgenID's former CEO, Danny Mills, explains, "We are excited for the opportunity to work with Zeva, our long-time partner. It was of high importance for us to ensure that our successor would be dedicated to continuing our long-term strategy of providing revolutionary products for high-assurance identity-proofing platforms. I am pleased that Mohab, as well as the entire team at Zeva Holdings Group, shares this important vision. This opportunity is an ideal alignment of Mohab's executive experience, honed across the public and commercial sectors, with NextgenID's ability to deliver current and future products and services."

Tom Lockwood, Technology Vice Chair of the Alliance and Chair of its Identity Council, says: "Mohab possesses the vision, drive, and acumen to leverage the industry shaping opportunities an organization like the Secure Technology Alliance has to offer."

Murrar's vision of innovation will drive new products, services, and capabilities. "We will break the current model that only allows for either exceptionally high costs or low satisfaction and value. By giving NextgenID access to Zeva Holdings Group resources and harnessing the power of the Alliance to promote secure technology standards, we will deliver innovative identity-assurance solutions at a more accessible price point," concludes Murrar.

About NextgenID

NextgenID ( www.nextgenid.com ), a Zeva Holdings company, is a leading provider of Trusted Identity Assurance, Management, and Credentialing solutions through its government-approved products and systems that specifically address enterprise identity compliance and management issues for PIV, PIV-I, CIV, CAC, and other credential form factors.

About Zeva Holdings Group

Zeva Holdings Group ( www.zevainc.com ) provides software solutions and expert consulting for advanced Public Key Enablement, IT Modernization, and Cybersecurity solutions to ensure the security of data and transaction processing.

SOURCE NextgenID

Related Links

http://www.nextgenid.com

