Nextleaf Solutions to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 10th

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS,OTCQB: OILFF), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is Canada's most innovative cannabis extractor focused on developing technology for extracting and distilling cannabinoids, today announced that Charles Ackerman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th.

DATE: Thursday, September 10th

TIME: 2:00 – 2:30PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3fLBL3m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Nextleaf®

OILS is Canada's most innovative cannabis extractor, developing technology for extracting and distilling cannabinoids. OILS provides extraction services and wholesale of THC and CBD oils through its wholly owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd., a Health Canada licensed standard processor. The Company's proprietary closed-loop extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kg per day of dried cannabis biomass into distilled oils. OILS is the first public company to be issued U.S. patents for industrial-scale extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. The Company owns a portfolio of over 40 issued patents and over 60 pending patents for the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

