NextLevel Health Partners, Inc., Announces Partnership With Local Barbers To Help Improve Men's Health Outcomes

CHICAGO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextLevel Health Partners, Inc., a Medicaid managed care company, today announced The Barbershop Project, an innovative partnership with barbershops across Cook County to improve men's health outcomes. The program will allow NextLevel Health and collaborating barbershops to better manage and address the social determinants that affect men's health and encourage practical and preventive health habits.

"Barbershops are an important community space where people routinely gather and engage in conversation about what really matters to them," says Dr. Cheryl Whitaker, CEO of NextLevel Health. "We are equipping barbershops with the tools to be a place where people can get both a haircut and health related information."

A result of NextLevel Health's Complete Health Advisory Group, The Barbershop Project will provide residents with access to a variety of resources such as contact information for healthcare providers within a 5-mile radius of barbershop locations and a guide to good health.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with NextLevel Health to provide our clients with accessible resources to help improve their health outcomes," Eric McEwen, barber and owner at Code Chiln barbershop. "By providing critical information about men's health and the importance of preventive habits, such as getting regular check-ups, we hope to help NextLevel Health make our communities healthier in every sense."

NextLevel Health offers a cloud-based health information technology (HIT) system that allows users to see their health information, health profile, medications, doctor's visits and tests, as well as provides access to health education, including videos and articles. NextLevel Health is committed to increasing accessibility to quality, affordable healthcare for the communities in which they serve. Participating barbershops include Snootie Fox and Barber's Corner.

For more information visit www.nextlevelhealthil.com.

About NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.:

NextLevel Health is a managed care health plan for Cook County residents with Medicaid and for Cook County residents in the Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) program (Medicare and Medicaid). NextLevel Health Partners, Inc. assists in managing and coordinating your care with a deeper understanding of you, your community, and your health, one-on-one, right in your own community. NextLevel Health Partners best serves their community by increasing access to health care, building strong partnerships in the neighborhoods they serve and by understanding important local issues.

SOURCE NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.