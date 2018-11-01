NextLevel Health Partners, Inc., Announces The Launch Of Its Management Training Program

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NextLevel Health Partners, Inc., a Medicaid managed care company, today announced an innovative management training program for college graduates. The NextLevel Health Management Training Program provides an exciting opportunity for recent college graduates to work on meaningful, stimulating projects in the inventive health technology industry.

The 12-month training program pairs interns with NextLevel Health plan operations projects that allow them to immerse themselves in an integrated and innovative Medicaid-managed care organization. Interns in the program will acquire vital skills in disciplines such as finance, integrated care management, and provider network services/health plan operations.

"One of the commitments we made when we started the company was to invest in local talent that wanted to understand the power of managed Medicaid, population health science, and awareness of the community to decrease health disparities," says Dr. Cheryl Whitaker, CEO of NextLevel Health. "The Management Training Program is a fantastic way to expose college graduates to NextLevel Health's work as an innovative health-tech company, as well as giving us the opportunity to learn as much from them as they do from our work."

In addition to exposing interns to NextLevel Health's priorities and objects, interns will have access to ongoing career development resources, opportunities to interact with senior and executive leadership, and acquire an in-depth knowledge of cross-functional initiatives, experience, and career networks they can leverage for decades. As a pipeline to this program, NextLevel Health Partners recently hosted a class of summer interns for a 6-week rotation, where interns had the ability to receive real-time and consistent performance feedback.

"My rotation in the finance department has not only been a challenging and engaging introduction to NextLevel, but it has also equipped me with a useful skill set in data analysis, internal and external financial reporting, and even introductory coding," says Caroline Volgman, graduate of Vanderbilt University and participant in NextLevel Health's management training program. "I have had the opportunity to train with the department's bright team of analysts, guided by encouraging and patient management that has fostered my development of a working knowledge over a wide range of financial activities."

Founded in Illinois, NextLevel Health offers a cloud-based health information technology (HIT) system that allows users to see their health information, health profile, medications, doctor's visits and tests, as well as provides access to health education, including videos and articles. NextLevel Health champions a commitment to hiring from within the communities in which they serve. The innovative management training program pioneered by the socially minded health technology organization represents an inventive approach to training a new generation of healthcare professionals utilizing inventive technology.

"Working in operations and using analytics to understand the experience of member and their retention, I have expanded my analytical knowledge as well as my understanding of how a healthcare company offers care to its members," notes Dixon Romeo, graduate of Grinnell College and former program participant. "This experience continues to be very enlightening and will have a lasting impact on me and my career."

For more information on NextLevel Health Management Training Program, visit www.nextlevelhealthil.com.

About NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.:

NextLevel Health is a managed care health plan for Cook County residents with Medicaid and for Cook County residents in the Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) program (Medicare and Medicaid). NextLevel Health Partners, Inc. assists in managing and coordinating your care with a deeper understanding of you, your community, and your health, one-on-one, right in your own community. NextLevel Health Partners best serves their community by increasing access to health care, building strong partnerships in the neighborhoods they serve and by understanding important local issues.

