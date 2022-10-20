NextMart, Inc. - Audited Financial Statements and Up Listing

CARLSBAD, N.M., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce that the that its audited financial statements for FYE September 30, 2021, will be completed later this month ("Audit").

Upon completion of the Audit, the Company will be filing the required Form 211 Disclosure Statement with FINRA through a market maker pursuant to SEC Rule 15c2-11 in order for our Common Stock to be eligible for proprietary broker-dealer quotations which will allow for a more orderly trading market for investors. Upon approval of the Form 211, the Company will make the appropriate application with OTC Markets to up list to the OTCQB.

Kathryn Gavin (CEO of the Company), states…" We have been working to complete the Audit now for over four months. The filing and approval of the Form 211 Disclosure Statement and the up Listing to the OTCQB will be a huge event for our market shareholders as they can place transactions much easier. This should also lower the risk for wider spreads and price volatility. Another seminal event is the lowering of our authorized Common Stock from 750,000,000 when we first took over management of the Company to 225,000,000 shares of Common Stock as of today, which is a 70 Percent decrease in Authorized common stock. These events discussed in this press release that have been completed by the Company are focused solely of adding value to our market investors now and in the future."

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

SOURCE NextMart, Inc.