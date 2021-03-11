Nextracker and Solar FlexRack Settle Lawsuit for Patent Infringement

FREMONT, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextracker™, a Flex company, announced today that it has settled its patent infringement lawsuit against Northern States Metals Company, which conducts its solar energy business under the name Solar FlexRack. Nextracker filed suit in federal court on June 25, 2020 in a matter titled NEXTracker, Inc. v. Solar FlexRack and Northern States Metals Company, Case No. 1:20-cv-00849-MN (Delaware).

Under the terms of the settlement agreement Solar FlexRack will pay Nextracker royalties on qualifying sales revenue of Solar FlexRack's TDP 2.0 solar tracker and certain related products, services and components. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"Nextracker treats its intellectual property very seriously, and we will vigorously defend our patent rights in all global markets in which we conduct business," said Dan Shugar, Nextracker CEO. "We are pleased to reach an acceptable resolution to this litigation and look forward to our new commercial relationship with Solar FlexRack."

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., a Flex company, is a leader in the renewable energy transition, providing critical yield-enhancing PV system technology, expertise, and strategic services to capture the full value and maximize the efficiency of solar plants. Delivering the most comprehensive portfolio of intelligent solar tracker and control software solutions for solar power plants, Nextracker is transforming PV plant performance with smart technology, data monitoring and analysis services. For more information, please visit www.Nextracker.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

