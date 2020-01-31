Nextran Truck Centers Named Mack Trucks 2019 North American Dealer Of The Year

TUSCUMBIA, Ala., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new decade is off to a great start as Nextran Truck Centers, Tuscumbia and Madison, Alabama have been named 2019 North American Dealer of the Year by Mack Trucks. This marks the fourth time Nextran has won the award in its 26-year history, having been recognized in 1999, 2002 and 2015.

The announcement came January 24th at the annual Mack Trucks dealer meeting, which brings together dealer leadership from across the U.S. and Canada. The Dealer of the Year awards are presented to dealers that consistently exceed their business targets for sales, parts and leasing, as well as dealers who continue to grow their businesses and rate highly among customers for satisfaction.

Additionally, for the 7th consecutive year, Nextran Truck Centers was recognized as the top-selling Mack Trucks dealer in the world with over 1,600 units sold in 2019.

"We are honored to have been recognized by our tremendous partner, Mack Trucks with this award. I believe it is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our outstanding leadership and team in Tuscumbia and Madison," said Jon W. Pritchett, President and CEO of Nextran Truck Centers. "I am tremendously proud of the commitment our entire Nextran team has made to each other and to our customers. This recognition is a direct reflection of that commitment."

"The Nextran team in North Alabama has worked hard for years to be the market leader in not only sales, but in customer satisfaction.," said Steve Dupuis, Vice President and General Manager for Nextran Truck Centers Alabama. "We'll continue to push the envelope and not rest on our success. We are thankful to our loyal customers in helping us succeed."

Established in 1993, Nextran Truck Centers is a commercial truck dealership network located throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Strategically positioned along key points on major transportation routes in the Southeast, Nextran sells and services medium and heavy-duty trucks from top manufacturers such as Mack, Volvo, Isuzu and Ford. Nextran has 16 full-service locations and over 900 employees. For additional information about Nextran Truck Centers, please visit NextranUSA.com .

