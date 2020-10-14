nextSource Partners with Ardent Partners to Provide Practical Guide to Direct Sourcing

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nextSource today announced its sponsorship of the Ardent Partners Direct Sourcing Toolkit, the definitive guide to the hottest trend in workforce acquisition and management. Ardent's research indicates that 70% of businesses cited direct sourcing and talent pool curation as their top workforce priorities for 2020.

The Direct Sourcing Toolkit report unveils the latest industry trends within the direct sourcing arena. It serves as a guideline for Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, and Procurement leaders to develop strategies and solutions for directly sourcing temporary talent while maximizing returns over the long-term. The new guide also highlights the key components necessary for Best-in-Class talent pool development, the key technologies and services that can enable direct sourcing excellence and industry best practices that readers can use to transform their current talent acquisition culture.

The Direct Sourcing Toolkit can be downloaded for free from the nextSource website by visiting: www.nextsource.com/ardent-research/

In addition to sponsoring the Direct Sourcing Toolkit, nextSource is conducting a webinar on November 4th in which Chris Dwyer of Ardent Partners will share additional research findings not included in the report and nextSource will offer practical advice and share client experiences. Additional information is on the same webpage provided above.

"nextSource is delighted to sponsor this important research and to continue to work with Ardent Partners in guiding companies who are challenged to build and maintain highly productive workforces in this uncertain environment," commented Catherine Candland, nextSource CEO." Last week, I had the opportunity to delve into the complexities of workforce sourcing with Chris Dwyer on the Ardent Partners Contingent Workforce Weekly Podcast."

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

About Ardent Partners: Since 2010, Ardent Partners has delivered Research with Results™ to business executives working in procurement, finance and HR on multiple platforms and in multiple formats. Ardent advises clients and publishes research that helps business decision-makers understand

Industry best practices and how to improve performance

Technology landscapes and how to select the best-fit solutions(s) based upon their specific budget and unique business requirements

Ardent publishes a network of high traffic sites, manages a large global community of business executives, and hosts a series of in-person conferences and on-line events. Ardent also works with solution providers to expand their reach, improve their products, and increase sales. Visit www.ardentpartners.com and contact us at [email protected]/617.752.1728.

