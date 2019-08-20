NextTruck adds eCommerce

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextTruckOnline.com, a leading buy/sell resource for over-the-road trucking, has recently added an eCommerce platform.

The platform allows customers to list single items for sale or maintain an inventory of multiple items. The new eCommerce section also allows buyers to purchase parts, accessories and other products directly from NextTruckOnline.com. All transactions are handled by PayPal for Marketplaces.

"NextTruckOnline already gave customers an easy way to find and sell trucks, trailers and related parts and services," says David Sojka, Sales Manager of NextTruck. "We're always looking for new ways to bring trucking buyers and sellers together, so giving our customers the ability to buy and sell directly on our website just made good sense."

"If you have something to sell, you can place a listing quickly and easily on our website and reach one of largest audiences in trucking," continues Amy Garvin, National Account Manager. "Plus, the listing is free. You just pay a small percentage fee once the item is sold."

NextTruck is a division of The Cosby Harrison Company (CHC). The periodical started in 2008 as a joint venture with Randall-Reilly. The publication was acquired entirely by CHC and converted to a web-only format in 2011. In addition to its online product, NextTruck offers a full array of business marketing services for the trucking industry.

The Cosby Harrison Company (formerly TAP Publishing) was founded in 1937. With locations in Crossville, Tenn.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Tulsa, Okla., CHC also has print and online publications that target general aviation, heavy construction and oil and gas. In addition, the company has a subscription-based, online weather service, operates a commercial signage business, and provides marketing services for various industries.

"Our new eCommerce gives truckers everything they need to keep trucking," concludes Garvin. "From injectors to all types of truck parts and accessories, buyers can now find what they need and buy it directly from us."

For more information about NextTruck eCommerce, check out the website or visit Booth 2314 at The Great American Trucking Show, Aug. 22-24, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

SOURCE NextTruckOnline.com