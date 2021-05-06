Nexturn Bio Inc. decided to invest in the development of a new drug pipeline for diabetes treatment using miRNA

According to data released by the WHO in April this year, the number of diabetes patients worldwide is about 420 million, which has maintained a high prevalence rate until recently. The figure of the patients proves that diabetes drugs currently developed up to the fourth generation are not as effective as expected. In fact, Liraglutide, which are known to be the most effective component of diabetes drugs ever approved by the FDA, have also reported vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and indigestion as side effects from the clinical stages. The side effect reduction of RSVI-301 is more noticeable in the table below, compiled according to the research paper provided by RosVivo. (figure 1).