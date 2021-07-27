Nextworld makes its entrance to the international market Tweet this

Konrad Rogers, COO of Nextworld, adds, "Our vision from the beginning was to enable companies to take advantage of the latest technologies both now and in the future. More and more organizations are realizing the impact that their technology choices have on their ability to differentiate, so I believe Nextworld is an attractive alternative to traditional ERP both in the US and the global market."

Nextworld also continues to grow its partner ecosystem. Most notably, the solution developer partner program has several partners releasing new solutions and upgraded offerings built on their enterprise-grade, no-code development platform. Among them are solutions for Commercial Real Estate by REMLogics™, Wineries by NuVerge™, GRC by ERP-One™, and Payables Automation by Forza™.

Nextworld offers a radical alternative to those burdened by traditional ERP. It is the only company to offer a full suite of enterprise applications built from the ground up on a no-code platform. Nextworld is a revolutionary new company and solution that enables organizations to run their businesses their way, focusing resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and in the future and keep them ahead of what's next™.

